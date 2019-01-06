Get Stuff We Love
It's Hollywood's big night! The Golden Globes red carpet is kicking off with some gorgeous looks from your favorite stars. Keep checking in for more fabulous fashion from the awards show.
Lady Gaga
A star has arrived! Lady Gaga's dramatic lavender dress was one of the biggest talkers of the night.
Regina King
King shined in this glittery pink strapless gown with the perfectly glamorous beauty look to match.
Constance Wu
The star of the smash hit "Crazy Rich Asians" wowed on the red carpet in this skin-tone-matching ballgown finished with a burnt orange bow.
Keri Russell
"The Americans" star chose this slinky silver dress with a plunging neckline to make a fashion-forward red carpet statement.
Julia Roberts
As a red carpet veteran, Roberts is never afraid to break the rules. Case in point: wearing these elegant pants to the Golden Globes.
Lupita Nyong'o
Nyong'o knows how to rock color on the red carpet, and this beaded violet dress proves that point.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zeta-Jones looked bold and beautiful in this jade green, one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.
Nicole Kidman
Kidman always looks great on the red carpet, but something about this wine-colored sequin gown has us especially swooning.
Thandie Newton
The "Westworld" star shined in this white-and-silver column dress with perfectly placed cutouts.
Anne Hathaway
Animal print isn't something we usually see on the red carpet, but Anne Hathaway has made a case that we should see more of it.
Carol Burnett
The timeless comedian, 85, always sparkles, but she looked particularly special in this bronze sequined jacket on the red carpet.
Chrissy Metz
Metz's fiery red dress was complete with embellished balloon sleeves and a boat neck. Her shiny hair and red lips were the perfect complement to the look.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson is a beloved red carpet star and, as always, she brings it here in forest green velvet.
Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail
The "Shameless" actress and "Homecoming" creator made quite the TV duo — not to mention red carpet pair — wearing a dreamy pink ballgown and classic black suit.
Kristen Bell
"The Good Place" actress looked elegant in silky pale pink.
Judy Greer
Now that's how you do tuxedo dressing!
Penelope Cruz
Cruz could walk onto the red carpet in a paper bag and look gorgeous. Instead, she chose this gorgeous black halter gown.
Allison Janney
Janney looked beautiful in blue with this bright, off-the-shoulder number.
Rachel Brosnahan
Marvelous, indeed! As star of the hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan kept a retro theme in this sunny yellow gown.
Gemma Chan
The "Crazy Rich Asians" star stunned in this high-low turquoise gown, perfectly paired with a red lip and sophisticated updo.
Charlize Theron
What's black, white and gorgeous all over? Theron at the Golden Globes, of course!
Emma Stone
Stone shimmered in this pale pink gown covered in silver scales from head to toe.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
The "it" couple behind "A Quiet Place" made quite a statement on the red carpet with this complimentary pair of outfits.
Heidi Klum
Klum smooched her fiance, Tom Kaulitz, while wearing a strapless black ballgown covered in flower appliques.
Lili Reinhart
The Hollywood darling and star of "Riverdale" graced the red carpet in a dreamy red tulle strapless dress.
Julianne Moore
Moore always makes a fashionable statement. Here, she stuns in this structured white gown.
Lucy Liu
Liu had fun with fashion in this multicolored, beaded gown and tulle cape.
Halle Berry
Berry rocked this berry-hued gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
Melissa McCarthy
The "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" star looked regal in purple with a spray of silver stars.
Amber Heard
The "Aquaman" star wore this black-and-white ballgown that certainly belongs on dry land, complete with a red carpet-worthy updo.
Connie Britton
The "Dirty John" actress rocked this body-hugging, beaded column gown and let her famous hair be as luxurious as ever.
Saoirse Ronan
Ronan played Mary, Queen of Scots in the movie of the same name and looked like modern royalty in this plunging shimmer gown.
Amy Adams
Adams kept it simple with an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve gown in the perfect turquoise to match her coloring.
Claire Foy
Foy, who stars in both "The Crown" and "First Man," wore this slinky yellow gown with shimmery firework details.
Debra Messing
The "Will and Grace" star brought the drama with this silver-and-black stunner, complete with a matching cape.
Kaley Cuoco
"The Big Bang Theory" star got married last year, but she had one more chance to wear a white dress. This time, it had a midnight blue velvet bodice and large black bow.
Gina Rodriguez
Who needs a necklace when your dress is this decorative? Rodriguez chose this dreamy sky blue gown with an intricate bejeweled neckline for the occasion.
Glenn Close
"The Wife" actress wore this unique cape dress with an elegant silver bow detail.
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis is never afraid to rock a fashionable look, and she doesn't disappoint here with a sleek white dress with silver details.
Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil from the hit show "The Good Place" was already rocking Pantone's Color of the Year: Living Coral!
Dakota Fanning
"The Alienist" star looked like royalty in this icy gown with a dramatic collar necklace.
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
This Hollywood couple looked the part in a velvet blazer and cool blue gown with just a hint of rock star edge.
Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham
Actress Elsie Fisher, who's nominated for her work in "Eighth Grade," posed with the movie's writer and director, Bo Burnham.
Kristin Cavallari
The naked dress lives! Cavallari wore this golden goddess dress complete with mesh, extra-long sleeves and fringe down the skirt.
Camilla Belle
Actress Camilla Belle wore this off-the-shoulder stunner with a mermaid silhouette and a matching color scheme.
Elisabeth Moss
The "Handmaid's Tale" star gave major tuxedo vibes with this cheeky minidress.
Janelle Monae
The singer is never afraid to take a risk when it comes to dressing for the red carpet and the Golden Globes were no exception.
Natalie Morales
TODAY's Natalie Morales spiced up the red carpet with this romantic halter look.
Lilliana Vazquez
Let's call this the magical, multicolored dream dress! TODAY Style Squad's trend expert owned the red carpet.
Giuliana Rancic
As a red carpet regular, E!'s Giuliana Rancic has a pulse on the trends. Clearly she knew that white would be a hot look of the night!