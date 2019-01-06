Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Emily Sher

It's Hollywood's big night! The Golden Globes red carpet is kicking off with some gorgeous looks from your favorite stars. Keep checking in for more fabulous fashion from the awards show.

Lady Gaga

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

A star has arrived! Lady Gaga's dramatic lavender dress was one of the biggest talkers of the night.

Regina King

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

King shined in this glittery pink strapless gown with the perfectly glamorous beauty look to match.

Constance Wu

Jordan Strauss / AP

The star of the smash hit "Crazy Rich Asians" wowed on the red carpet in this skin-tone-matching ballgown finished with a burnt orange bow.

Keri Russell

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

"The Americans" star chose this slinky silver dress with a plunging neckline to make a fashion-forward red carpet statement.

Julia Roberts

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

As a red carpet veteran, Roberts is never afraid to break the rules. Case in point: wearing these elegant pants to the Golden Globes.

Lupita Nyong'o

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nyong'o knows how to rock color on the red carpet, and this beaded violet dress proves that point.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Jordan Strauss / AP

Zeta-Jones looked bold and beautiful in this jade green, one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

Nicole Kidman

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kidman always looks great on the red carpet, but something about this wine-colored sequin gown has us especially swooning.

Thandie Newton

Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images

The "Westworld" star shined in this white-and-silver column dress with perfectly placed cutouts.

Anne Hathaway

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Animal print isn't something we usually see on the red carpet, but Anne Hathaway has made a case that we should see more of it.

Carol Burnett

Jordan Strauss / AP

The timeless comedian, 85, always sparkles, but she looked particularly special in this bronze sequined jacket on the red carpet.

Chrissy Metz

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Metz's fiery red dress was complete with embellished balloon sleeves and a boat neck. Her shiny hair and red lips were the perfect complement to the look.

Taraji P. Henson

Jordan Strauss / AP

Henson is a beloved red carpet star and, as always, she brings it here in forest green velvet.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The "Shameless" actress and "Homecoming" creator made quite the TV duo — not to mention red carpet pair — wearing a dreamy pink ballgown and classic black suit.

Kristen Bell

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"The Good Place" actress looked elegant in silky pale pink.

Judy Greer

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Now that's how you do tuxedo dressing!

Penelope Cruz

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Cruz could walk onto the red carpet in a paper bag and look gorgeous. Instead, she chose this gorgeous black halter gown.

Allison Janney

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Janney looked beautiful in blue with this bright, off-the-shoulder number.

Rachel Brosnahan

Jordan Strauss / AP

Marvelous, indeed! As star of the hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Brosnahan kept a retro theme in this sunny yellow gown.

Gemma Chan

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star stunned in this high-low turquoise gown, perfectly paired with a red lip and sophisticated updo.

Charlize Theron

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

What's black, white and gorgeous all over? Theron at the Golden Globes, of course!

Emma Stone

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Stone shimmered in this pale pink gown covered in silver scales from head to toe.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "it" couple behind "A Quiet Place" made quite a statement on the red carpet with this complimentary pair of outfits.

Heidi Klum

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Klum smooched her fiance, Tom Kaulitz, while wearing a strapless black ballgown covered in flower appliques.

Lili Reinhart

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The Hollywood darling and star of "Riverdale" graced the red carpet in a dreamy red tulle strapless dress.

Julianne Moore

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Moore always makes a fashionable statement. Here, she stuns in this structured white gown.

Lucy Liu

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Liu had fun with fashion in this multicolored, beaded gown and tulle cape.

Halle Berry

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Berry rocked this berry-hued gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Melissa McCarthy

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" star looked regal in purple with a spray of silver stars.

Amber Heard

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Aquaman" star wore this black-and-white ballgown that certainly belongs on dry land, complete with a red carpet-worthy updo.

Connie Britton

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Dirty John" actress rocked this body-hugging, beaded column gown and let her famous hair be as luxurious as ever.

Saoirse Ronan

Jordan Strauss / AP

Ronan played Mary, Queen of Scots in the movie of the same name and looked like modern royalty in this plunging shimmer gown.

Amy Adams

Jordan Strauss / AP

Adams kept it simple with an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve gown in the perfect turquoise to match her coloring.

Claire Foy

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

Foy, who stars in both "The Crown" and "First Man," wore this slinky yellow gown with shimmery firework details.

Debra Messing

Jordan Strauss / AP

The "Will and Grace" star brought the drama with this silver-and-black stunner, complete with a matching cape.

Kaley Cuoco

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

"The Big Bang Theory" star got married last year, but she had one more chance to wear a white dress. This time, it had a midnight blue velvet bodice and large black bow.

Gina Rodriguez

Jordan Strauss / AP

Who needs a necklace when your dress is this decorative? Rodriguez chose this dreamy sky blue gown with an intricate bejeweled neckline for the occasion.

Glenn Close

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"The Wife" actress wore this unique cape dress with an elegant silver bow detail.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jordan Strauss / AP

Jamie Lee Curtis is never afraid to rock a fashionable look, and she doesn't disappoint here with a sleek white dress with silver details.

Jameela Jamil

Jordan Strauss / AP

Jameela Jamil from the hit show "The Good Place" was already rocking Pantone's Color of the Year: Living Coral!

Dakota Fanning

Jordan Strauss / AP

"The Alienist" star looked like royalty in this icy gown with a dramatic collar necklace.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

This Hollywood couple looked the part in a velvet blazer and cool blue gown with just a hint of rock star edge.

Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Actress Elsie Fisher, who's nominated for her work in "Eighth Grade," posed with the movie's writer and director, Bo Burnham.

Kristin Cavallari

Jordan Strauss / AP

The naked dress lives! Cavallari wore this golden goddess dress complete with mesh, extra-long sleeves and fringe down the skirt.

Camilla Belle

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Actress Camilla Belle wore this off-the-shoulder stunner with a mermaid silhouette and a matching color scheme.

Elisabeth Moss

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The "Handmaid's Tale" star gave major tuxedo vibes with this cheeky minidress.

Janelle Monae

VALERIE MACON / AFP - Getty Images

The singer is never afraid to take a risk when it comes to dressing for the red carpet and the Golden Globes were no exception.

Natalie Morales

Jordan Strauss / AP

TODAY's Natalie Morales spiced up the red carpet with this romantic halter look.

Lilliana Vazquez

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Let's call this the magical, multicolored dream dress! TODAY Style Squad's trend expert owned the red carpet.

Giuliana Rancic

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As a red carpet regular, E!'s Giuliana Rancic has a pulse on the trends. Clearly she knew that white would be a hot look of the night!