Looks like the new Duchess of Sussex accepted two rings on her wedding day!

Hours after the former Meghan Markle exchanged vows with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, she emerged for the evening celebrations wearing another very meaningful piece of jewelry: a ring that belonged to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Just married! Steve Parsons / AFP/Getty Images

The stunning emerald-cut ring with an aquamarine stone, seen here in 1997, was one of Diana's trademark jewels.

Princess Diana wearing the same ring Duchess Meghan wore to her wedding reception. Tim Graham / Getty Images file

It was yet another sweet way for Prince Harry to honor the memory of his mother in the royal wedding. Earlier during the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex’s bridal bouquet contained forget-me-nots, which were Diana’s favorite flowers.

The duchess's flower bouquet included Princess Diana's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots. ANDREW MATTHEWS / AFP/Getty Images

As announced at the time of the couple's engagement, the duchess's engagement ring also contains two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection.