The Duchess of Sussex wears Princess Diana's stunning ring to wedding reception

Something blue!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY

Looks like the new Duchess of Sussex accepted two rings on her wedding day!

Hours after the former Meghan Markle exchanged vows with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, she emerged for the evening celebrations wearing another very meaningful piece of jewelry: a ring that belonged to Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle
Just married! Steve Parsons / AFP/Getty Images

The stunning emerald-cut ring with an aquamarine stone, seen here in 1997, was one of Diana's trademark jewels.

Princess Diana wearing aquamarine ring Duchess Meghan wore on wedding day
Princess Diana wearing the same ring Duchess Meghan wore to her wedding reception.Tim Graham / Getty Images file

It was yet another sweet way for Prince Harry to honor the memory of his mother in the royal wedding. Earlier during the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex’s bridal bouquet contained forget-me-nots, which were Diana’s favorite flowers.

Image: BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
The duchess's flower bouquet included Princess Diana's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots.ANDREW MATTHEWS / AFP/Getty Images

As announced at the time of the couple's engagement, the duchess's engagement ring also contains two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection.

The outer diamonds on Duchess Meghan's engagement ring are from Princess Diana's personal collection.
The outer diamonds on Duchess Meghan's engagement ring are from Princess Diana's personal collection. Matt Dunham / AP

Royal wedding rewind: Meghan and Harry's big day in 2 minutes

On her wedding day, Duchess Meghan paired the show-stopping aquamarine ring with a sleek, silk crepe Stella McCartney gown. The baby blue soles of her Aquazzura wedding shoes echoed the hue of the stone.

Prince Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle
The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an outfit change for the evening.Getty Images

Even the silver-blue Jaguar the couple used to travel to the evening reception seemed to be color-coordinated with the ring. (There can never be enough of "something blue," apparently!)

Prince Harry and Meghan at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry held the door for his bride.Getty Images

In any case, the royal couple looked thrilled to be starting their new lives together as they drove off to their private evening reception at Frogmore House, a country estate about half a mile south of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan leave Windsor Castle
Happily ever after! Steve Parsons / Getty Images

It was a beautiful, meaningful day all around!

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan exchange vows

