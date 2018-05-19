What's the story behind the tiara? The answers to your royal wedding questions!

Get the latest from TODAY
The "I dos" are done but the celebration continues as Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle — now the Duchess of Sussex — go on with their pomp-and-circumstance-filled day.
However, for spectators, some wedding-related burning questions remain unanswered.
But don't worry, we've got you covered!
Which tiara did Meghan end up wearing?
Before the bride stepped out of her ride and into St. George's Chapel, the buzz was all about which tiara she would wear — or even if she would follow tradition and wear a tiara at all.
Well, the 36-year-old definitely stuck with tradition and unveiled quite the sparkler Saturday morning.
Queen Elizabeth II loaned the duchess a diamond-encrusted tiara first worn by Queen Mary. According to the palace, "The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893."
Who was the American preacher who delivered the sermon?
The Rev. Michael Bruce Curry delivered a passionate and moving address about love and union in St. George's Chapel, but for many who tuned into the royal wedding, he's a mystery man.
However, for members of the Episcopal Church, he's very familiar.
Get the latest from TODAY
Curry, who was born in Chicago, is the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church and the first African-American to ever hold that position.
Of course, he wasn't the only member of the clergy to stand and speak before Harry and Meghan. The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, officiated the event and the dean of Windsor, the Rev. David Conner, conducted the service.
Which celebrities were on the guest list?
The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wasn't simply a royal event — it was a star-studded affair!
In addition to the aristocratic crowd gathered, there were A-listers and all sorts of entertainers from the U.S., the U.K. and beyond, including Oprah Winfrey; George and Amal Clooney; Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian; David and Victoria Beckham; Elton John; Idris Elba; James Corden; and many of the bride's former "Suits" co-stars.
Who performed at the lunchtime reception?
Kensington Palace announced that Elton John — a close friend of Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana — performed for the guests.
“Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family,” the palace said in a statement.
Who is Meghan's mom?
The mother of the bride played an important role in the wedding, even from her front-row seat, as she was the only member of Meghan's family to attend.
But who is she?
Well, Doria Ragland, who only met the queen one day before the nuptials, is a special woman, and if you need proof of that, simply read her daughter's own words on the matter.
"Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts," Meghan wrote on her now-defunct website The Tig back in 2014. "And if the DJ cues Al Green’s soul classic 'Call Me,' just forget it. She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you’ve ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she’s been dancing since the womb. And you will smile. You won’t be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy."
Who was Meghan's first husband?
Divorce was once a rarity in British royal circles, but these days, it no longer stands in the way of love. Harry's father, Prince Charles, is a divorcé, of course, and Charles' wife, Camilla, a divorcée.
So it's no scandal that Meghan was once wed to another — and it's no surprise if her fans and royal watchers alike have never heard of him.
In 2011, she wed Trevor Engelson, who currently serves as executive producer on the TV revival of "Heathers." But theirs was a short union. The former couple went their separate ways and divorced in 2013.
What about those royal rings?
Unlike Harry's big brother, Prince William, the younger prince has decided to wear a wedding band. But what kind?
For Harry, Cleave and Company crafted a platinum band with a textured finish. And while he and Meghan are a matching set, their rings aren't.
For the bride, the jewelers created a ring from a piece of Welsh gold — a gift from the queen — which goes perfectly with her engagement ring. Last year the royals revealed that Harry had a hand in that ring's design, which boasts diamonds that once belonged to his late mother, Princess Diana.
And the icing on the wedding cake?
Ahead of the festivities, bakers gave a sneak peek at what the wedding cake would look like, but that was nothing compared to the fully frosted and decorated confection.
Behold the beauty of this :
The delicious-looking lemon elderflower dessert took 200 lemons, 500 eggs and 10 bottles of elderflower cordial — not to mention hefty doses of butter and sugar.
Sweet!