What's the story behind the tiara? The answers to your royal wedding questions!

The "I dos" are done but the celebration continues as Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle — now the Duchess of Sussex — go on with their pomp-and-circumstance-filled day.

However, for spectators, some wedding-related burning questions remain unanswered.

But don't worry, we've got you covered!

Which tiara did Meghan end up wearing?

Before the bride stepped out of her ride and into St. George's Chapel, the buzz was all about which tiara she would wear — or even if she would follow tradition and wear a tiara at all.

Well, the 36-year-old definitely stuck with tradition and unveiled quite the sparkler Saturday morning.

The queen herself loaned Meghan Markle a special tiara for the big day. TODAY

Queen Elizabeth II loaned the duchess a diamond-encrusted tiara first worn by Queen Mary. According to the palace, "The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893."

Who was the American preacher who delivered the sermon?

The Rev. Michael Bruce Curry delivered a passionate and moving address about love and union in St. George's Chapel, but for many who tuned into the royal wedding, he's a mystery man.

However, for members of the Episcopal Church, he's very familiar.