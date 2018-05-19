Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

How the royal wedding bouquet honored Princess Diana

What a sweet floral tribute!

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Image:
The bouquet served as a reminder of the groom's late mother.Danny Lawson / AP

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

The royal wedding bouquet held a very special meaning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry hand-picked flowers from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to his bride's bespoke bouquet, which was designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

The wedding bouquet of Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke of Sussex picked some of the flowers himself. BEN BIRCHALL / AFP/Getty Images

The bouquet featured forget-me-nots, the favorite flower of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

In the traditional language of flowers, forget-me-nots symbolize true love, making them a perfect choice for the newlyweds in every way.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding
The Duchess of Sussex hands her bouquet to a bridesmaid in the chapel. NBC News

“The bride's bouquet is a petite design, pulled together in a gentle, ethereal, relaxed style,” Kensington Palace said of the duchess’ flower arrangement. The bouquet also included “scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle all bound with a naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon.”

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

See Prince Harry and Meghan's kiss on the chapel steps

01:01

The myrtle sprigs carried a lot of tradition. They were cut from stems planted by Queen Victoria in 1845. Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Princess Victoria, was the first member of the royal family to carry myrtle from that plant.

Queen Elizabeth also carried sprigs of myrtle in her wedding bouquet in 1947.

The bridesmaids’ flowers replicated the flowers used in the Duchess of Sussex’s bouquet.

Princess Charlotte arrives at royal wedding
Princess Charlotte wore a sweet flower crown as she arrived at the ceremony.CHRIS JACKSON / AFP /Getty Images

What a beautiful way to honor the late Princess Diana during the ceremony!

Royal Wedding: Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St. George's Chapel

05:20

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today