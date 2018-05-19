How the royal wedding bouquet honored Princess Diana

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

The royal wedding bouquet held a very special meaning for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry hand-picked flowers from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to his bride's bespoke bouquet, which was designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

The Duke of Sussex picked some of the flowers himself. BEN BIRCHALL / AFP/Getty Images

The bouquet featured forget-me-nots, the favorite flower of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

In the traditional language of flowers, forget-me-nots symbolize true love, making them a perfect choice for the newlyweds in every way.

The Duchess of Sussex hands her bouquet to a bridesmaid in the chapel. NBC News

“The bride's bouquet is a petite design, pulled together in a gentle, ethereal, relaxed style,” Kensington Palace said of the duchess’ flower arrangement. The bouquet also included “scented sweet peas, lily of the valley, astilbe, jasmine and astrantia, and sprigs of myrtle all bound with a naturally dyed, raw silk ribbon.”