Backup bouquets? Broken tiaras? The royal wedding stories you never knew

When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle toward Prince Harry, she will no doubt be carrying a sprig of myrtle in her bridal bouquet — a nod to a royal tradition that dates back centuries.

She also will probably have a backup bouquet somewhere nearby — another royal tradition but one rooted to the modern monarchy of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

With mere weeks until the May 19 royal wedding, anticipation continues to swell, along with a sense of nostalgia and numerous comparisons to matrimonial ceremonies of the past.

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten leaving Westminster Abbey on their wedding day in 1947. Getty Images

Here’s a look down royal wedding memory lane and some trivia tidbits intended to hold royal watchers over until the next set of wedding bells ring outside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Not everything goes according to plan

The diamond fringe tiara that then-Princess Elizabeth planned to wear at her November 1947 wedding to Philip Mountbatten snapped as it was being put on. Luckily, the royal jewelers summoned to repair the tiara ended up fixing it in time for the wedding.

But that wasn’t the only problem Elizabeth faced that day: Her bridal bouquet went missing.

The floral arrangement disappeared sometime after the Westminster Abbey ceremony as the newlyweds headed to Buckingham Palace, leaving the future queen empty handed for the wedding photos.

Princess Elizabeth poses for family photos, without her bouquet, with her new husband, Philip Mountbatten, in 1947. Getty Images

“For Princess Diana's wedding, we were asked to make two identical bouquets because someone at the Palace remembered what had happened in 1947,” longtime royal florist David Longman said in a 2007 London Telegraph interview.

Longman, whose father was the florist for Elizabeth’s wedding, said in a recent ITV special that the tradition of providing a backup bouquet will continue with Markle.

But even when royal wedding schedules run like clockwork, old-fashioned jitters can still throw things off.