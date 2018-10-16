Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, once again paid a sweet tribute to Princess Diana with her jewelry.

The former Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of butterfly earrings that had once been worn by her late mother-in-law.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove during Day one of their tour, on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Pool / Getty Images

Princess Diana sported the whimsical earrings during a visit to Canada in 1986.

Royal style is timeless. Getty file

The duchess wore the butterfly earrings during a visit to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney — maybe to keep within the animal theme? — as she embarked on her first official tour with Prince Harry, which will include stops in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

She was also spotted wearing a gold bracelet that appeared to be from the late princess’s collection.

The gold, wrap-around bracelet appeared to be one once worn by Princess Diana. Pool/Samir Hussein / WireImage

Princess Diana wore the bracelet during a visit to the Lord Gage Centre for Old People in London in 1990.

Princess Diana was spotted wearing the bracelet during a charity event in London in 1990. Tim Graham / Tim Graham/Getty Images

This was the duchess’s first official appearance since she and Prince Harry announced they are expecting their first child in spring 2019.

Now that the baby news is out, the duchess seemed less concerned with drawing attention away from her (still barely noticeable) baby bump, and she wore a form-fitting white dress and her signature waves.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their first official tour as a couple in Sydney, Australia. Pool/Samir Hussein / WireImage

Later on that day, she changed into a dark, greenish-gray shirt dress with a wide, pleated skirt as she and Prince Harry attended an afternoon reception hosted by Australia’s Governor-General and his wife, Lady Cosgrove.

Princess Diana’s bracelet paired perfectly with that outfit, too.

The duchess wore a bracelet that appeared to be from Princess Diana's collection. Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has honored the memory of Princess Diana with her jewelry choices. She wore Diana’s stunning aquamarine ring on her wedding day, borrowing it for the evening reception.

The just-married duchess waved as she left Windsor Castle, revealing that she had borrowed Princess Diana's gorgeous aquamarine ring. Steve Parsons / AFP/Getty Images

And her engagement ring contains two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.

The duchess's engagement ring includes diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection. Matt Dunham / AP

Chances are, this isn't the last time the Duchess of Sussex will honor the late princess with her jewelry!