Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, once again paid a sweet tribute to Princess Diana with her jewelry.
The former Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of butterfly earrings that had once been worn by her late mother-in-law.
Princess Diana sported the whimsical earrings during a visit to Canada in 1986.
The duchess wore the butterfly earrings during a visit to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney — maybe to keep within the animal theme? — as she embarked on her first official tour with Prince Harry, which will include stops in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.
She was also spotted wearing a gold bracelet that appeared to be from the late princess’s collection.
Princess Diana wore the bracelet during a visit to the Lord Gage Centre for Old People in London in 1990.
This was the duchess’s first official appearance since she and Prince Harry announced they are expecting their first child in spring 2019.
Now that the baby news is out, the duchess seemed less concerned with drawing attention away from her (still barely noticeable) baby bump, and she wore a form-fitting white dress and her signature waves.
Later on that day, she changed into a dark, greenish-gray shirt dress with a wide, pleated skirt as she and Prince Harry attended an afternoon reception hosted by Australia’s Governor-General and his wife, Lady Cosgrove.
Princess Diana’s bracelet paired perfectly with that outfit, too.
This isn’t the first time the Duchess of Sussex has honored the memory of Princess Diana with her jewelry choices. She wore Diana’s stunning aquamarine ring on her wedding day, borrowing it for the evening reception.
And her engagement ring contains two diamonds from Princess Diana’s personal collection.
Chances are, this isn't the last time the Duchess of Sussex will honor the late princess with her jewelry!