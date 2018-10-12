Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Princess Eugenie of York swapped "I dos" with groom Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel Friday morning, but the bride's beautiful gown wasn't the only fashionable look in the spotlight.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, both wore dresses that not only looked picture-perfect at the event, but also served as designer reminders of their own royal weddings.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank. AP

The former Kate Middleton wore a bright berry dress, pleated at the neck and hips, from her go-to label Alexander McQueen.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Getty Images

Teamed with a matching fuchsia fascinator from Philip Treacy and black pumps, she offered a bold splash of color on the blustery day in Berkshire.

The weather at Windsor Castle was a tad windy! Getty Images

The duchess has regularly returned to McQueen designs ever since she sported her most memorable one to date — her own wedding gown.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore a flowing lace gown from Alexander McQueen for her own big day in 2011. EPA

Another reminder of the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding was the presence of her sister, Pippa Middleton, who's currently pregnant with her first child.

Pippa Middleton, her husband James Matthews and her brother James Middleton arrive to attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank. Reuters

As for the newest duchess, the former Meghan Markle, she went with a navy blue coatdress from her own preferred label, Givenchy.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, makes her arrival at the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank AP

To complement her look, she sported a hat from Noel Stewart, with navy heels and a matching clutch.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex chat in St. George's Chapel before the royal wedding gets underway. AFP/Getty Images

And like her fellow duchess, she, too, repeated her wedding-day designer.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wore a sleek Givenchy gown on her wedding day earlier this year. Getty Images

The princes who accompanied the pair stuck with the traditional attire for male guests, as both William and Harry wore morning suits for their cousin's special occasion.