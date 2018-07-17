Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Back to blush!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, recently stepped out in one of her favorite colors. She wore a blush sleeveless trench dress for a recent visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London.

The duchess is a fan of this delicate pink shade. Hannah McKay / Reuters

The dress is by Canadian designer Nonie and retails for about $823. Meghan has favored Canadian labels in the past, possibly because she lived in Toronto for years while filming “Suits.”

She paired the dress with a matching clutch and neutral pumps.

Prince Harry coordinated with his wife's pale, pastel color scheme. Matt Dunham / AP

She also swept her hair into a slightly less formal updo, tucking a few strands loosely behind her ears.

The duchess glowed during her latest outing! Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Harry also looked dashing in a pale, gray blazer, khaki pants and crisp, white shirt.

The duchess accessorized with a matching, pale pink clutch. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Since she joined the royal family, the duchess has been spotted multiple times in blush. She wore a pale pink, off-the-shoulder dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June.

Meghan also wore a stunning, blush ensemble for the Trooping the Colour parade in June. Getty Images

And later that month, she wore an even more delicate shade of blush for an event with the her husband and the queen.

That dress also highlighted her fondness for structured bodices with button detailing.

Meghan wore a blush dress with double-breasted buttons at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June. Getty Images

Lately, the duchess has been branching out from blush, from the green ensemble she wore recently in Ireland to the sunny yellow dress she wore to a reception in London.

Still, blush is very quickly becoming her signature royal color!