Bye-bye, blush! Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wears sunny yellow dress to reception

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, brought a ray of sunshine to the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge Reception on July 5. She stepped out alongside Prince Harry in an unexpected yellow dress that looked completely different than her usual neutral wardrobe.

The former Meghan Markle paired the midi-length sleeveless sheath — made by American designer Brandon Maxwell — with a pair of Manolo Blahnik nude pumps, and wore her hair in a low bun parted down the middle. She kept her makeup minimal and, as always, let her freckles show through.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meet youngsters as they attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 5. Yui Mok / Getty Images

According to a Tweet from Kensington Palace, the Commonwealth Youth event is meant to help "young leaders develop their ideas on the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040." Meghan and Harry's attendance at the closing ceremonies is further proof that the pair plans to take an active role in public service now that they're married.

Since becoming a duchess, Meghan's outfits for official royal events has primarily consisted of subtle shades like blush, nude and white. The consistently toned-down color palette may not be a coincidence, as many have posited that it could be a sign of respect because the queen tends to wear bright colors.