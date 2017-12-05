Meghan Markle is bringing these Canadian fashion brands into the spotlight

It's said that with great power comes great responsibility. And when one is poised to become the newest member of one of the world's most high-profile families — so happy for you, Meghan Markle! — even the everyday act of getting dressed becomes an opportunity to wield influence and make an impact.

We've often seen Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wear British designers like Erdem, Catherine Walker and Alexander McQueen (the latter of which, helmed by Sarah Burton, designed the duchess' wedding dress). Markle — who lived in Toronto for seven years while filming "Suits" — has seemed to show her favorite Canadian designers a similar exposure.

Take her first post-engagement appearance with Prince Harry. Markle surely knew that her outfit, a white coat by Canadian label LINE, would be identified and dissected endlessly by the press — so can it really be a coincidence that she chose to give her adopted home country some love?

“We are incredibly honored that Meghan chose to wear a LINE coat to mark this very special occasion," read a statement from John Muscat, president and co-founder of LINE, that was sent to TODAY Style. "Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we’ve always admired. We know this particular coat is one of her favourite pieces so we have officially decided to name it the ‘Meghan.’ We are elated for Meghan and wish her a lifetime of happiness with Prince Harry.”

Getting your favorite coat renamed after you? That's an honor second only to tea with the Queen!