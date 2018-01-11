Some social media users applauded the bun, calling Markle "relatable" and applauding her ability to pull off the high-low look.

Love that Meghan Markle looks like she just chucked her hair up in a bun 2 minutes before she had to leave the palace. Relatable princess. I like it. — Hannah (@HannahHanzie) January 9, 2018

Meghan Markle with a bun: 👸🏻😍💖💯🔥

Me with a bun: 😖😭😳😫🤢🤮😷💀💩👹👎🏼🧟‍♀️ — mälle (@jeffestyles) January 10, 2018

Others felt that maybe she should have tried a little harder.

Unofficial critique of Meghan Markle's style: I like the outfit, even the bulky scarf, but please tidy the hair --- it's a tad too messy https://t.co/3mw4E18g69 — WriteRoyalty (@WriteRoyalty) January 9, 2018

I couldn't sleep a wink last night, I was so perplexed about Meghan Markle's sloppy bun. — New Year, same me! 🌹 (@HomeComingKhing) January 10, 2018

One Twitter user even called the look "unbecoming" given Markle's age and stature.

The untidy topknot was not becoming. Ok these two need to grow up they aren’t teens or in their 20’s anymore. Harry is early 30’s and Meghan is almost 40. She can’t keep pushing the envelope, eventually the Queen is going to step in and take her to task. We need dignity. — Judy (@jcannon685) January 9, 2018

Hmm. We think Markle (who, by the way, is 36) looks cute, and we definitely don't observe age limits on hairstyles. We also have a hunch that her fiancé likes her low-maintenance, occasionally (gasp!) sexy style just the way it is.