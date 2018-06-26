Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks beautiful in blush at Buckingham Palace event

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is looking stylish once again!

The newly minted duchess looked classically chic as she joined her husband, Prince Harry, and Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Prada dress was a departure for the new duchess, who's recently worn a string of Givenchy designs. John Stillwell / AP

The former Meghan Markle, 36, wore a blush pink, cap-sleeve midi dress with large buttons and a thin matching belt by Prada.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended the event with Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth. Getty Images

The elegant dress channeled classic designs worn by the late Princess Diana, who was also seen wearing a pink look with double-breasted buttons. It's a timeless style that Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, 36, has also embraced.

Both Meghan and Kate have taken inspiration from looks made famous by their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Getty Images/AP

The former "Suits" actress paired the outfit with pointed-toe Aquazzura Deneuve black suede pumps — and pantyhose, of course.

The newlyweds greeted attendees. Getty Images

She wore her hair blown soft and parted in the middle, as she often prefers, and held a shiny black clutch that she's carried at previous events.

Queen Elizabeth wore a colorful flower-print dress to the event, which honored young people in the commonwealth who show leadership ability in their communities. Getty Images

Meghan's choice of a Prada design was a departure from the recent string of Givenchy dresses she's worn to high-profile events.

Earlier this month, she made her Royal Ascot racecourse debut wearing a crisp white shirtwaist dress by Givenchy. Most notably, her sleek-and-simple wedding dress was also designed by the famed French fashion house.

Prince Harry opted for a classic navy suit and light-blue tie. WPA pool via Getty Images

But the duchess wasn't the only one who looked effortlessly glamorous at Tuesday's event, which honors young people in the commonwealth who show leadership ability in their communities.

Harry wore a classic navy suit and light-blue tie, while the queen looked lovely in a mint-colored, flower-print dress.