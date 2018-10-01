Get Stuff We Love

This is quickly becoming the Duchess of Sussex's signature dress style

by Lindsay Lowe / / Source: TODAY
Duchess Meghan is obsessed with this style of dress.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey for a service to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force (RAF) in central London on July 10.Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is not afraid to switch up her style, but there’s one feature she’s been wearing again and again: boat-neck dresses.

In fact, the boat neckline — a wide, straight neckline that often just grazes the collarbone — is quickly becoming her royal style signature.

She rocked a sleek Dior dress with a boat-neck collar and an A-line skirt at a recent event in London, as the royal family joined in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the British Royal Air Force.

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
This is quickly becoming the duchess's signature neckline. Getty Images

The day before, the duchess sported an olive green, boat-neck dress for the christening of Prince Louis.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex leave after the christening service of Prince Louis at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018.
Meghan wore an olive Ralph Lauren boat neck dress to Prince Louis' christening. AP

And, of course, her custom Givenchy wedding dress famously featured an elegant boat-neck design.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding
The duchess's wedding dress famously had a bateau neckline. EPA

The boat neckline, also known as the bateau neckline (“bateau” is French for boat), has been around for a while. Audrey Hepburn, for one, loved the style.

Portrait Of Audrey Hepburn
The boat neckline was one of Audrey Hepburn's signature looks, too. Getty Images

First lady Jackie Kennedy was also a fan of the elegant look.

Jacqueline Kennedy at Home
As first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, seen here in 1960, was a fan of the chic bateau neckline. Bettmann Archive

Givenchy, whose artistic director Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan’s wedding dress, explained why the cut is so flattering.

“The graphic open bateau neckline gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” the iconic French couture brand wrote on Instagram, alongside a sketch of the duchess's bridal gown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BjAwnRwhHJT

The boat neck is the perfect neckline for a fashion-forward royal like the duchess. It’s a classic, timeless look, but at the same time, it allows her to show off just a tiny bit of skin while still being modest enough for formal royal functions.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, steps out in gorgeous $748 dress

Jul.06.201800:33

Case in point: the cap-sleeved, boat-neck dress in blush she wore to an event last month with Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The duchess effortlessly combined a bateau neckline with capped sleeves and double-breasted buttons. Reuters

She also looked chic and sunny in a bright yellow, bateau neck dress at a recent reception in London.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex yellow dress
Meghan paired the boat neckline with this bright and cheerful color.Yui Mok / Getty Images

Of course, Meghan was a fan of the neckline style before she officially became a royal. She wore a plaid top with a bateau neckline during a visit with school children in Wales in January.

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Star Hub
The former Meghan Markle was rocking boat necklines before her wedding to Prince Harry. Getty Images

And she was spotted in a navy, boat-neck dress the day before the royal wedding, as she and her mother finalized preparations for the big event. (Is her mother also wearing a boat-neck dress underneath her blazer?)

Harry and Meghan wedding
The duchess even wore a dress with a bateau neckline the day before her wedding. Getty Images

Basically, it seems like Meghan has been a fan of the classic look for a while, and she wasn't going to give up one of her fashion staples when she became a duchess.

We love that Meghan is staying true to her (flawless) personal style!

