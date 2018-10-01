This is quickly becoming the Duchess of Sussex's signature dress style

Get Stuff We Love
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is not afraid to switch up her style, but there’s one feature she’s been wearing again and again: boat-neck dresses.
In fact, the boat neckline — a wide, straight neckline that often just grazes the collarbone — is quickly becoming her royal style signature.
She rocked a sleek Dior dress with a boat-neck collar and an A-line skirt at a recent event in London, as the royal family joined in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the British Royal Air Force.
The day before, the duchess sported an olive green, boat-neck dress for the christening of Prince Louis.
And, of course, her custom Givenchy wedding dress famously featured an elegant boat-neck design.
The boat neckline, also known as the bateau neckline (“bateau” is French for boat), has been around for a while. Audrey Hepburn, for one, loved the style.
First lady Jackie Kennedy was also a fan of the elegant look.
Givenchy, whose artistic director Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan’s wedding dress, explained why the cut is so flattering.
“The graphic open bateau neckline gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” the iconic French couture brand wrote on Instagram, alongside a sketch of the duchess's bridal gown.
The boat neck is the perfect neckline for a fashion-forward royal like the duchess. It’s a classic, timeless look, but at the same time, it allows her to show off just a tiny bit of skin while still being modest enough for formal royal functions.
Case in point: the cap-sleeved, boat-neck dress in blush she wore to an event last month with Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth.
She also looked chic and sunny in a bright yellow, bateau neck dress at a recent reception in London.
Of course, Meghan was a fan of the neckline style before she officially became a royal. She wore a plaid top with a bateau neckline during a visit with school children in Wales in January.
And she was spotted in a navy, boat-neck dress the day before the royal wedding, as she and her mother finalized preparations for the big event. (Is her mother also wearing a boat-neck dress underneath her blazer?)
Basically, it seems like Meghan has been a fan of the classic look for a while, and she wasn't going to give up one of her fashion staples when she became a duchess.
We love that Meghan is staying true to her (flawless) personal style!