This is quickly becoming the Duchess of Sussex's signature dress style

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is not afraid to switch up her style, but there’s one feature she’s been wearing again and again: boat-neck dresses.

In fact, the boat neckline — a wide, straight neckline that often just grazes the collarbone — is quickly becoming her royal style signature.

She rocked a sleek Dior dress with a boat-neck collar and an A-line skirt at a recent event in London, as the royal family joined in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the British Royal Air Force.

This is quickly becoming the duchess's signature neckline. Getty Images

The day before, the duchess sported an olive green, boat-neck dress for the christening of Prince Louis.

Meghan wore an olive Ralph Lauren boat neck dress to Prince Louis' christening. AP

And, of course, her custom Givenchy wedding dress famously featured an elegant boat-neck design.

The duchess's wedding dress famously had a bateau neckline. EPA

The boat neckline, also known as the bateau neckline (“bateau” is French for boat), has been around for a while. Audrey Hepburn, for one, loved the style.

The boat neckline was one of Audrey Hepburn's signature looks, too. Getty Images

First lady Jackie Kennedy was also a fan of the elegant look.

As first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, seen here in 1960, was a fan of the chic bateau neckline. Bettmann Archive

Givenchy, whose artistic director Clare Waight Keller designed Meghan’s wedding dress, explained why the cut is so flattering.

“The graphic open bateau neckline gracefully frames the shoulders and emphasizes the slender sculpted waist,” the iconic French couture brand wrote on Instagram, alongside a sketch of the duchess's bridal gown.

The boat neck is the perfect neckline for a fashion-forward royal like the duchess. It’s a classic, timeless look, but at the same time, it allows her to show off just a tiny bit of skin while still being modest enough for formal royal functions.