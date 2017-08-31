Fall fashion preview: The hottest accessories to try right now

share tweet pin email

Purses and belts and hats, oh my!

Accessories can transform any outfit from basic to unbelievable, and this fall it's all about adding a touch of character to the classic standbys.

To help wade through the racks of clothes and dial your wardrobe up a notch, Essence magazine fashion editor Joiee Thorpe stopped by with a preview of everything you'll want to buy before the leaves turn brown. For more fall looks, check out our coverage on the hottest fall shoe trends and Labor Day sales.

Purses

If you're looking to add just one new piece to your collection, a purse is the way to go. Choose a neutral color that you can wear with everything, like this black over-the-shoulder bag, or go for something with a little more pizzazz, like this faux fur option, to take a simple outfit to the next level.

If you've already got a simple purse you love, add some bag charms to give it new life! They're all the rage right now and you can even find ones with built-in phone chargers!

Shoulder Bag, $20, H&M

H&M

Always On Power Tassel Keychain, $50, Rebecca Minkoff

Rebecca Minkoff

Anne Klein Hillary Satchel, $88, Stage

Stage

Go Fur It Clutch, $11, Lulus

Lulus

Hats and Gloves

With the winter chill slowly approaching, it's time to start thinking about bundling up. For fall, opt for a hat style that keeps you warm but has a more interesting silhouette than your standard beanie. When it comes to gloves, you'll probably be wearing them for the next few months so you may as well buy a pair that makes a statement!

Pin Beret, $59, Echo

Echo

Women's Round Crown Floppy Hat with Band, $79, San Diego Hat Company

San Diego Hat Company

Pearl Leather Gloves, $98, Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Jewelry

We're still feeling inspired by the '90s when it comes to jewelry trends for the fall. Matt Lauer may have rocked the classic black velvet choker last year, but this year it's all about embellished versions. Choose a style with some metallic accents to add a bit of sparkle. Statement earrings are also here to stay. Pair dangling feminine baubles with a simple white T-shirt and you'll be set for the night.

Rosabel Sparkle Choker, $49, Chico's

Chico's

Hope Choker, $49, Chico's

Chico's

Asymmetrical Ear Jacket, $88, Motif

Motif

Belts and Sunglasses

Sunnies aren't just for summer! You can protect your eyes and look chic all year long. A mirrored style adds a bit of edge to the look that can carry you through the winter months. This fall is also the season of the wide leather belt. Find one that works to nip in dresses and jackets for a tailored look.

Star Struck Sunglasses, $80, Quay Australia

Quay Australia

Sunglasses, $13, H&M

H&M

Stretchy Wide Waist Belt, $30, Kohl's

Kohl's

