As the long days of summer shorten, deals online get better. This weekend, set yourself up for a chic autumn by snagging huge savings on apparel, accessories, beauty products and more.

These are TODAY Style's picks for Labor Day sales you won't want to miss.

Lord & Taylor

With items in the clearance section already up to 80 percent off, Lord & Taylor is really making the "they were practically giving it away" defense for buying something new all the more convincing.

Sam Edelman Hazel Leather Pumps, $63 (Originally $120), Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Michael Kors Embroidered Floral A-Line Skirt, $37 (Originally $78), Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Now through Sept. 5, take 20 percent off both full-price and sale items, and 25 percent off select women's clearance items, with the code LABORDAY.

Sephora

It's way too easy to spend way too much money at Sephora, but during their end-of-summer sale, you'll at least get a lot more bang for your buck.

Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palate, $27 (Originally $54), Sephora

Sephora

Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Kit, $18 (Originally $35), Sephora

Sephora

In an end-of-summer salute, products in the sale section are up to 50 percent off (prices as marked).

H&M

Stock up on the basics or experiment with new trends (without the guilt of shelling out a lot of money) from H&M's sale section.

Denim Jacket, $25 (Originally $40), H&M

H&M

Jacquard-weave Coat, $30 (Originally $70), H&M

H&M

Save up to 60 percent off fall styles through Sept. 4. Plus: Get free shipping with the code 1869.

Eloquii

Plus-size favorite Eloquii serves up major style in sizes 14-28 year round. But over Labor Day weekend, that style comes with a much lower price tag.

Wrap Front Sweater, $30 (Originally $75), Eloquii

Eloquii

Drape Front Mock Neck Dress, $50 (Originally $90), Eloquii

Eloquii

Tops starting at $20, pants and skirts starting at $30, and dresses starting at $40 through Sept. 4 with the code OUTOFOFFICE.

3x1

Over Labor Day weekend you can get premium denim (without a premium price) from high-end jean company 3x1.

W25 Midway Crop Boot, $129 (Originally $245), 3x1

3x1

M3 Slim Straight, $92 (Originally $245), 3x1

3x1

Take an extra 25 percent off all sale items through Sept. 4 with the code LDW25.

BaubleBar

A little sparkle never hurt anyone, so amp any outfit by refreshing your jewelry box with items from BaubleBar's sale section.

Jojo Crispin Drops, $12 (Originally $48), BaubleBar

BaubleBar

Atlas Collar, $30 (Originally $62), BaubleBar

Baublebar

Items in the sale section are up to 80 percent off (!!!) through Sept. 4.

ModCloth

This weekend, ModCloth's vintage-inspired clothing is priced almost as low as if you actually found it in your mom's closet.

Broadcast Coordinator Shirt Dress in Dotted Wine, $60 (Originally $80), ModCloth

ModCloth

Flutter Sleeve Cotton A-Line Dress with Pockets in Gingham, $60 (Originally $80), ModCloth

ModCloth

Through Sept. 4, take 25 percent off any purchase. Plus, the more you buy, the more you save: Take 30 percent off purchases of $150 or more, 40 percent off purchases of $250 or more (discount is automatically taken at checkout).

Boden

Make Labor Day more of a Labour Day by adding some of Boden's classic British style to your wardrobe.

Rafaela Printed Sweater, $72 (Originally $90), Boden

Boden

Beaded Military Jacket, $112 (Originally $140), Boden

Boden

Through Sept. 5, take 20 percent off prices across the entire site. Plus: There's free shipping on all orders over $49 during the same period.

Dermstore

Labor Day weekend is all about barbecues and fun in the sun. Come Tuesday you may be a little worn out, but thanks to Dermstore's sale, at least your skin won't show it.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask, $19 (Originally $24), Dermstore

Dermstore

Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured Creme Highlighter, $30 (Originally $38), Dermstore

Dermstore

Take 20 percent off select products through Sept. 5 using the code LONGWKND.

Draper James

Given the option, we'd all choose to look a little more like Reese Witherspoon, right? With her brand Draper James' clothing, accessories and home items on sale, we can all afford to feel like America's sweetheart.

Parton Check Ruffle Skirt, $95 (Originally $135), Draper James

Draper James

Hydrangea Row Sweatshirt,$70 (Originally $95), Draper James

Draper James

Take 30 percent off clothing, accessories, and home items through Sept. 5 (discount is automatically taken at checkout).

Halston Heritage

Halston Heritage makes beautiful, luxurious modern clothing that you can get at greatly reduced prices over the long weekend.

Silk Viscose Faille Midi Skirt, $54 (Originally $295), Halston

Halston

Cold Shoulder Linen Tee, $49 (Originally $175), Halston

Halston

Take an extra 30 percent off sale and clearance items through Sept. 4 with the code LABORDAY.

Joe's Jeans

Where your genes let you down, a great pair of jeans can save the day. Thanks to Joe's Jeans Labor Day sale, we can all hit the jean-etic lottery.

The Icon Midrise Skinny Ankle - Dela, $66 (Originally $189), Joe's Jeans

Joe's Jeans

Moto Jacket, $63 (Originally $128), Joe's Jeans

Joe's Jeans

Now through Sept. 5, take 30 percent off select sale items with the code LD30.

SkinStore

Labor Day means winter is coming, so unless you want to end up looking like a white walker from "Game of Thrones," you might want to start preparing now by stocking up on skin-care and beauty favorites from SkinStore.

Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $84 (Originally $105), SkinStore

Skinstore

Beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge, $16 (Originally $20), SkinStore

SkinStore

Take 20 percent off select beauty favorites with the code BEAUTY. Purchases over $75 will also receive a free double-sided cleansing cloth and Dermalogica Double Cleanse Pack worth $58.

True & Co

True & Co wants to help cut the amount of stress-crying in dressing rooms caused by the horror that is shopping for bras. Feel supported by their algorithm fit (and by the bras themselves).

True Body V Neck Bra, $49, True & Co

True & Co

Gramercy + Balconette, $64, True & Co

True & Co

Take 15 percent off purchases of $125 with the code HAPPYBOOBS15; 20 percent off purchases of $150 with the code HAPPYBOOBS20; 25 percent off purchases of $175 with the code HAPPYBOOBS25.

Wayfair

Now that you look great, don't you think it's time for your living room to look great too? Thanks to Wayfair's Labor Day clearance sale, you might be able to afford to give your bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen a pick-me-up as well.

iNSTANT HOME Isabel Barrel Chair, $95 (Originally $400), Wayfair

Wayfair

Rachel Ray Cucina 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $47 (Originally $140), Wayfair

Wayfair

Take up to 70 percent off seasonal furniture and decor. Prices as marked.