As the long days of summer shorten, deals online get better. This weekend, set yourself up for a chic autumn by snagging huge savings on apparel, accessories, beauty products and more.
These are TODAY Style's picks for Labor Day sales you won't want to miss.
Lord & Taylor
With items in the clearance section already up to 80 percent off, Lord & Taylor is really making the "they were practically giving it away" defense for buying something new all the more convincing.
Sam Edelman Hazel Leather Pumps, $63 (Originally $120), Lord & Taylor
Michael Kors Embroidered Floral A-Line Skirt, $37 (Originally $78), Lord & Taylor
Now through Sept. 5, take 20 percent off both full-price and sale items, and 25 percent off select women's clearance items, with the code LABORDAY.
Sephora
It's way too easy to spend way too much money at Sephora, but during their end-of-summer sale, you'll at least get a lot more bang for your buck.
Urban Decay Naked Smoky Palate, $27 (Originally $54), Sephora
Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Kit, $18 (Originally $35), Sephora
In an end-of-summer salute, products in the sale section are up to 50 percent off (prices as marked).
H&M
Stock up on the basics or experiment with new trends (without the guilt of shelling out a lot of money) from H&M's sale section.
Denim Jacket, $25 (Originally $40), H&M
Jacquard-weave Coat, $30 (Originally $70), H&M
Save up to 60 percent off fall styles through Sept. 4. Plus: Get free shipping with the code 1869.
Eloquii
Plus-size favorite Eloquii serves up major style in sizes 14-28 year round. But over Labor Day weekend, that style comes with a much lower price tag.
Wrap Front Sweater, $30 (Originally $75), Eloquii
Drape Front Mock Neck Dress, $50 (Originally $90), Eloquii
Tops starting at $20, pants and skirts starting at $30, and dresses starting at $40 through Sept. 4 with the code OUTOFOFFICE.
3x1
Over Labor Day weekend you can get premium denim (without a premium price) from high-end jean company 3x1.
W25 Midway Crop Boot, $129 (Originally $245), 3x1
M3 Slim Straight, $92 (Originally $245), 3x1
Take an extra 25 percent off all sale items through Sept. 4 with the code LDW25.
BaubleBar
A little sparkle never hurt anyone, so amp any outfit by refreshing your jewelry box with items from BaubleBar's sale section.
Jojo Crispin Drops, $12 (Originally $48), BaubleBar
Atlas Collar, $30 (Originally $62), BaubleBar
Items in the sale section are up to 80 percent off (!!!) through Sept. 4.
ModCloth
This weekend, ModCloth's vintage-inspired clothing is priced almost as low as if you actually found it in your mom's closet.
Broadcast Coordinator Shirt Dress in Dotted Wine, $60 (Originally $80), ModCloth
Flutter Sleeve Cotton A-Line Dress with Pockets in Gingham, $60 (Originally $80), ModCloth
Through Sept. 4, take 25 percent off any purchase. Plus, the more you buy, the more you save: Take 30 percent off purchases of $150 or more, 40 percent off purchases of $250 or more (discount is automatically taken at checkout).
Boden
Make Labor Day more of a Labour Day by adding some of Boden's classic British style to your wardrobe.
Rafaela Printed Sweater, $72 (Originally $90), Boden
Beaded Military Jacket, $112 (Originally $140), Boden
Through Sept. 5, take 20 percent off prices across the entire site. Plus: There's free shipping on all orders over $49 during the same period.
Dermstore
Labor Day weekend is all about barbecues and fun in the sun. Come Tuesday you may be a little worn out, but thanks to Dermstore's sale, at least your skin won't show it.
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Instant Oatmeal Mask, $19 (Originally $24), Dermstore
Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Poured Creme Highlighter, $30 (Originally $38), Dermstore
Take 20 percent off select products through Sept. 5 using the code LONGWKND.
Draper James
Given the option, we'd all choose to look a little more like Reese Witherspoon, right? With her brand Draper James' clothing, accessories and home items on sale, we can all afford to feel like America's sweetheart.
Parton Check Ruffle Skirt, $95 (Originally $135), Draper James
Hydrangea Row Sweatshirt,$70 (Originally $95), Draper James
Take 30 percent off clothing, accessories, and home items through Sept. 5 (discount is automatically taken at checkout).
Halston Heritage
Halston Heritage makes beautiful, luxurious modern clothing that you can get at greatly reduced prices over the long weekend.
Silk Viscose Faille Midi Skirt, $54 (Originally $295), Halston
Cold Shoulder Linen Tee, $49 (Originally $175), Halston
Take an extra 30 percent off sale and clearance items through Sept. 4 with the code LABORDAY.
Joe's Jeans
Where your genes let you down, a great pair of jeans can save the day. Thanks to Joe's Jeans Labor Day sale, we can all hit the jean-etic lottery.
The Icon Midrise Skinny Ankle - Dela, $66 (Originally $189), Joe's Jeans
Moto Jacket, $63 (Originally $128), Joe's Jeans
Now through Sept. 5, take 30 percent off select sale items with the code LD30.
SkinStore
Labor Day means winter is coming, so unless you want to end up looking like a white walker from "Game of Thrones," you might want to start preparing now by stocking up on skin-care and beauty favorites from SkinStore.
Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $84 (Originally $105), SkinStore
Beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge, $16 (Originally $20), SkinStore
Take 20 percent off select beauty favorites with the code BEAUTY. Purchases over $75 will also receive a free double-sided cleansing cloth and Dermalogica Double Cleanse Pack worth $58.
True & Co
True & Co wants to help cut the amount of stress-crying in dressing rooms caused by the horror that is shopping for bras. Feel supported by their algorithm fit (and by the bras themselves).
True Body V Neck Bra, $49, True & Co
Gramercy + Balconette, $64, True & Co
Take 15 percent off purchases of $125 with the code HAPPYBOOBS15; 20 percent off purchases of $150 with the code HAPPYBOOBS20; 25 percent off purchases of $175 with the code HAPPYBOOBS25.
Wayfair
Now that you look great, don't you think it's time for your living room to look great too? Thanks to Wayfair's Labor Day clearance sale, you might be able to afford to give your bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen a pick-me-up as well.
iNSTANT HOME Isabel Barrel Chair, $95 (Originally $400), Wayfair
Rachel Ray Cucina 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, $47 (Originally $140), Wayfair
Take up to 70 percent off seasonal furniture and decor. Prices as marked.