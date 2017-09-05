share tweet pin email

September is the perfect time for a denim refresh.

Whether you’re looking for basic skinnies, on-trend boyfriend jeans or fashion-forward cropped flares, the key is finding a flattering fit and a style that speaks to you. But don’t despair if you’re overwhelmed by all the options. TODAY Style is sharing our shopping secrets below.

Read on for the best sites to scour when you’re on the hunt for new jeans. And if you are looking to refresh more than just your denim supply, check out our articles on the best wardrobe basics and the best white t-shirts.

Amazon

Amazon carries a wide range of brands, styles and sizes and with Prime, you can enjoy free two-day shipping. Take your pick from the top 10 best-selling styles below.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Women's Skinny Jean, $20, Amazon

Hybrid & Co. Women's Butt Lift Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skinny Yoga Jeans, $10, Amazon

Levi's Women's 529 Curvy Bootcut Jean, $27, Amazon

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jean, $30, Amazon

ASOS

With plus-size, maternity, tall and petite sizes and dozens of favorite brands (like Mango, New Look and Oasis and their own collections), ASOS is basically a one-stop-shop for good fashion. Though the styling on the site skews young, we think this retailer has denim that will work for anyone and everyone. If ASOS isn’t already on your radar, it’s time to check it out!

ASOS Curve Ridley Skinny Jean, $40, ASOS

ASOS

Junarose Skinny Jeans, $31, ASOS

ASOS

H&M

For cool-girl jeans at unbeatable prices, H&M is the undisputed best. These jeans may only last a season or two, but sometimes that’s all you need. It’s especially great for women who tend to fluctuate sizes or like to buy new, trendy styles each year.

Straight Regular Jeans, $30, H&M

Slim Ankle High Jeans, $35, H&M

Shopbop

For top-quality denim, Shopbop is a great bet. The massive e-tailer even has a “denim boutique” dedicated to on-trend blues. We always gravitate toward their selection of Levi’s and Blank Denim, but the shop has everything you could imagine from brands like Citizens of Humanity and Rag & Bone to One Teaspoon and Madewell.

Pro tip: This is a great, go-to site for maternity jeans! And they offer free two-day shipping if you are an Amazon Prime member.

Blank Denim The Classic Skinny Jeans, $88, Shopbop

Cheap Monday The Tight Jeans, $75, Shopbop

Saks Off Fifth

We love our favorite department stores for the broad range of brands they carry. But finding those brands at a deep discount? Even better. At Saks Off Fifth, we’ve often discovered really well-made and great-fitting jeans at a fraction of the normal cost. Once you know a brand works well on you, it’s worth checking out this marked-down retailer for both basic and on-trend jeans.

J Brand Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans, $45, Saks Off Fifth

Frame Denim Le High-Rise Flared Jeans, $50, Saks Off Fifth

Joe’s Olivia Cropped Flare Jeans with Knee Slits, $50, Saks Off Fifth

Gap

Before designer denim became all the rage, savvy women looked to Levi’s and Gap for relaxed, comfortable denim. Now both brands are back in spotlight and doing what they do best: making great jeans that women love to wear. We go to the Gap for everything — from jeggings and skinnies to straight and boyfriend styles. And we love that every pair of jeans costs under $100.

Mid Rise Twist-Seam True Skinny Ankle Jeans, $38, Gap

Mid Rise Destructed Boyfriend Jeans, $45, Gap

Target

Between designer collaborations and an elevated fashion styles, Target is always at the top of our list for cool clothes at great prices. Their selection of jeans is inclusive of all sizes and just on-trend overall. Whenever we wear our Target denim, without fail, we get tons of compliments.

Ava & Viv Women’s Plus Size Boyfriend Jeans, $10, Target

Denizen from Levi’s Women’s Modern Skinny Jeans, $28, Target

Who What Wear Women’s Plus Size Light Wash Embroidered Jeans, $30, Target

This article was originally published on June 7, 2017 on TODAY.com.