Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

You'd love to spruce up your home this season — OK, maybe every season — but you definitely don't have the time or money to make a big production of it. Check out this guide to the best places to shop online for cheap home decor, discounted home decor, cheap couches on sale for under $100, cheap rugs and more. You're welcome.

For more home guides, check out our round-ups of the best places to buy bedding and the best places to buy area rugs.

Houzz

If you haven't heard of Houzz, we suggest you check it out. This is your one-stop shop for all things home decor, home repair and home renovation. They also specialize in cheap DIY home decor. The site offers up everything from professional recommendations to user stories, as well as a huge arsenal of home decor goods and furniture.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Amazon Home

Amazon's home section has amazing, affordable picks ranging from gardening tools, to outdoor furniture, to wall art. They also have a handmade section that rivals Etsy in it's stock of unique pillows, pottery and even wreaths.

Not just for breakfast in bed, this tray is excellent for displaying magazines on a coffee table, holding perfume on a shelf and displaying toiletries in the bathroom.

Wayfair

Hit Wayfair for more than 5,000 brands of products like furniture, plus lighting, cookware and tons more, with free shipping on most things to make scoring a bulky item even easier.

Walmart

Yes, we said it. Walmart. The discount super store has really been working hard recently to revamp it's selection and stock up on more fashionable home and style items. We love their rollback deals that take low prices and make them even lower.

World Market

https://www.worldmarket.com/

Not only does Cost Plus World Market have great prices, but it also offers unique, conversation-starting pieces with a global flair. Score everything from affordable and funky furniture to entertaining and seasonal pieces. We love the dinnerware and serving sets. The sale section great finds as well, like this outdoor furniture set starting at $20.

One Kings Lane

A bright and airy entryway from One Kings Lane

We're obsessed with the flash shopping site One Kings Lane that offers daily sales from the likes of Ralph Lauren and Martha Stewart, vintage and market finds you won't find in anyone else's home and sales curated by tastemakers with amazing style sense.

Joss & Main

https://www.jossandmain.com/Katrina-93-Down-Blend-Sofa-BL8482.html

The flash sale site Joss & Main has such a breezy, bright look that's really fun to shop. Limited-time boutiques have names like "Fantastical Floral" and "Tropical Punch" that, frankly, we find kind of intoxicating. Sales change all the time, but we find this site's generally a reliable resource for affordable pillows and lighting.

Pier 1 Imports

Shop Pier 1 for great imports, including furniture, dining and lots of seasonal goodies. It's got an especially great selection of window coverings. This story can be pricey, but make sure to scour the clearance section for extra savings!

Target

With ties to brands like Shabby Chic, Magnolia Home and Star Wars, Target certainly can't be left off the list. They have a great selection of affordable accents as well as kids decor.

Alesandra Dubin is a Los Angeles-based writer and the founder of home and travel blog Homebody in Motion. Follow her on Google+ and Twitter.

A version of this story originally appeared on iVillage. This story was originally published on February 2, 2016 on TODAY.com.