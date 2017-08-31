4 top shoe trends you'll want to wear this fall

share tweet pin email

While fall means it's time bid farewell to your beloved flip-flops, don't fret!

Patrice Williams, author of "Looking Fly on a Dime," shared some of the hottest shoe trends of the season. The good news? She found lots of comfortable options that you'll wear just as often as your go-to sandals.

1. Red-hot footwear

You'll be seeing lots of red this fall as it's one of the biggest color trends of the season. If you're looking to instantly update your wardrobe, a colorful shoe is one of the easiest ways to give your look a new spin. From sneakers to pumps, Williams found some stylish options that will look great with everything from your favorite dress to your comfiest pair of jeans.

Crocs CitiLane Roka Slip-on, $50, Zappos

Zappos

Believe it or not, these are Crocs! But instead of their rubber classics, these are a comfortable pair of slip-on shoes.

Azra Pump, $60, Shoe Dazzle

Shoe Dazzle

Wear these burgundy pumps to instantly update a classic little black dress.

Phoebe Tassel Trim Loafer, $24, Boohoo

These loafers will add some color to your favorite jeans and T-shirt.

2. Slouchy boots

The latest boot trend is all about being relaxed rather than stiff and rigid. Going for a pair of boots with the slouchy, scrunched look is a must if you're in the market for a new pair. The open-toe ankle styles look particularly great with skinny jeans and a cozy sweater.

Sabrina Open Toe Bootie, $38, Ooh La Luxe

Ooh La Luxe

The camel color of these booties will look great with your favorite fall neutrals.

Only the Latest Black Suede Peep-Toe Booties, $43, Lulus

Lulus

The open back and toe on these booties make them the ultimate transitional shoe.

3. Combat boots

Combat boots are back in style for another season. These trendy kicks are getting a feminine twist with velvet and satin finishes. Whether you're looking for a flat pair with a lug sole for extra comfort, or an edgy pair of heels, Williams did the scouting for you.

Light Grey Front Lace Up Faux Velvet Combat Booties, $65, Ami Clubwear

Ami Clubwear

These faux velvet combat booties also come in khaki and pink.

Combat Boot, $80, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

If you're looking for a classic combat boot, this is the pair for you.

Sharona Bootie, $60, Justfab

Justfab

These red combat boots will look great with a dress or skirt thanks to the heel.

4. Mules

It was all about mules last fall, and this year is no exception. But this time around, the style varies from flat loafers to stilettos. Williams like the idea of having some fun with texture, prints and patterns if you're investing in a pair of mules. These comfortable shoes are actually incredibly versatile; you can pair them with anything from a cute skirt to a jumpsuit.

Denim Knotted Mules, $75, Eloquii

Eloquii

Take the denim-on-denim trend by storm with these shoes. Wear them with light-colored jeans for a transitional look.

Faux Leather Knotted Mules, $75, Eloquii

Eloquii

These faux leather mules are great as we head into the cooler fall months.

Open-Toe Mule with Block Heel, $35, Lane Bryant

Lane Bryant

If you're look for a transitional shoe, these heeled mules are your answer.

