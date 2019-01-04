Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

The last year's been busy for Ellie Kemper. The actress wrote her first book, reunited with cast members from "The Office" (for a brief, amazing moment) and wrapped up filming for the final season of the endlessly delightful "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

After setting a goal to write a book before having her first child, "My Squirrel Days" feels like a culmination of sorts.

"I basically realized I needed to give myself a deadline to write a book or else I’d never write it," Kemper told TODAY. "And, of course, I still postponed the book until like two years after he was born."

Better late than never for this hilarious collection of personal essays that includes the story of her quest to befriend the titular squirrel.

With so many projects to juggle, it's a wonder Kemper's able to look so fantastic all the time. We had to ask for her secret!

Ellie Kemper's Skin Care Favorites

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre, $28, Dermstore

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

"One of the things I use all of the time is Embryolisse," said the star. "It’s their basic moisturizer and I just drench my face in that and it feels so healthy after that. I put that on first thing in the morning and last thing at night."

This affordable product is popular among a few other celebrities including Luann de Lesseps and Lady Gaga's makeup artist.

Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes (2-pack), $8, Amazon

"I use the Neutrogena makeup remover wipes. I want to get that makeup off sooner rather than later because it’s nice to feel like you’re makeup free again and I think those wipes are fantastic," she said of her post-work skin care routine.

Kim Kardashian is also a big fan of these.

Neutrogena Oil Free Eye Makeup Remover, $5, Amazon

"I also use their Neutrogena eye makeup remover. I love that it’s so moisturizing," the actress continued. "I feel so dewey after using them."

Daily Reviving Concentrate, $47, Nordstrom

She's also been really into Kiehl's brightening serum of late. "I love that stuff. It smells so good, you put a little on your face and again talk about dewy!"

Carmex Lip Balm, $3, Amazon

When it comes to drugstore picks, Carmex is a go-to for Kemper. "I use a lot of Carmex," she said. "It really gets the job done."

Le Labo Shampoo, $28, Nordstrom

She also shared the secret to her thick, shiny hair. "I also love Le Labo shampoo and conditioner," Kemper told TODAY. "If I’m at home I use the macadamia ... and it’s so amazing! I swear it thickens your hair."

As for Kemper's wild year, things start to wind down when the final episodes of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" start airing Jan. 25 on Netflix.

"It's a little sad," Kemper said of ending the show, "but I'm hoping we get to do a movie."

We'll be keeping our fingers crossed!

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!