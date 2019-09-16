Hello, bangs!

Courteney Cox recently debuted a new hairstyle during a trip to London, and it’s stunning. The “Friends” star, 55, showed off her new look on Instagram.

“Somebody had some free time today in London,” she wrote in the caption (and she couldn’t resist a “Friends” throwback hashtag, #MyEyesMyEyes).

Cox’s new style features soft, shaggy layers and long bangs that frame her face. Her colorist, Sally Northwood, lightened up her dark brunette strands and added subtle, golden highlights.

“Thank you for letting me paint your hair,” Northwood wrote on Instagram. “Loving the new shorter choppy locks.”

The new look was an instant hit with her fans — including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote in the comments that “the bangs are very chic.”

Allison Janney also called the new cut “gorgeous” and Laura Dern commented with one word that sums up her look: “Beauty!!!”

It’s been a while since Cox has rocked bangs.

The actress recently shared this amazing throwback photo of herself on the cover of a teen magazine called “Connections.”

Monica Geller also memorably sported a fringe in the first few seasons of “Friends.”

Classic Monica! NBC via Getty Images

And who can forget Monica’s unfortunate experience with bangs when she let Phoebe cut her hair in season two?

But post-“Friends,” Cox has favored long, dark waves.

She looks stunning with long hair, too. WireImage

Her new, choppy lob is definitely a big change, and it couldn’t be more gorgeous!