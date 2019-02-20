Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 20, 2019

Courteney Cox has a gorgeous head of hair, but even she isn't immune to bad haircuts. Case in point? That time the actress sported some scary short bangs in the 2000 horror classic "Scream 3."

Nineteen years later, we finally know who's to blame for what might just be Cox's most-hated haircut: her ex-husband, David Arquette.

In "Scream 3," Cox sported choppy baby bangs. Alamy Stock Photo

After stumbling across an Instagram meme that read "If you ever feel like s**t, just remember Courteney Cox's hair in Scream 3," the actor fessed up that he suggested the memorable (just not in a good way) style.

“I have to take the fall for this. I suggested a Bettie Page look. It just didn’t work. I take full responsibility," the actor commented.

As fans will remember, the friendly former couple first met on the set of the first "Scream" movie in 1996 and married in 1999 before divorcing in 2013.

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs spotted the cheeky comment, and captioned the post "It happens, @davidarquette."

Those super-short bangs weren't Cox's only experience with a haircut gone wrong. While playing Monica on "Friends," her character famously got a botched haircut from Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow). Instead of the sexy Demi Moore-inspired cut she requested, Cox's character got a choppy mess of a cut that resembled Dudley Moore instead.

In the "Friends" episode titled "The One with Ross' New Girlfriend," Cox's character was on the receiving end of a botched haircut. Getty Images

Luckily, in real life, the 54-year-old has had plenty of enviable mane moments to make up for her on-screen characters' hair faux pas.

Want to take a walk down memory lane? Check out some of Cox's most memorable styles!

'80s gal

Getty Images

Although it didn't last long, Cox's stint on the '80s show "Misfits of Science" — and more importantly, her hair — left a lasting impression.

'90s babe

WireImage

It was the era of "Friends," and Cox and her crew looked oh so '90s.

Lady in red

Getty Images

Cox is loyal to her brunette locks, but on rare occasion, she has switched things up a bit.

Lovely lob

FilmMagic

In recent years, the actress has sported long locks, but she's also flirted with a lob (long bob) now and then.

Soft waves

Getty Image

Cox's relaxed vibe often matches her fuss-free locks.

Straight and sleek

WireImage

Few celebrities rock a sleek, straight style better than Cox.