Courteney Cox and her daughter, Coco Arquette, took vintage fashion to a whole new level this weekend when the 14-year-old wore one of her mother's '90s-era dresses.

"I'm not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase!" wrote the "Friends" star on Instagram, adding, "21 years later..."

Cox originally wore the dress to a film premiere in 1998, appearing on the red carpet alongside then-husband David Arquette.

David Arquette and Courteney Cox arrive at the Paramount Theater for the premiere of "Snake Eyes." Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

The actress's Instagram followers were obsessed with the matching pair, with many pointing out how similar they looked.

"This is such a Monica thing to do," wrote one user; another called them "MY FAV MOTHER AND DAUGHTER DUO."

Some expressed admiration at Cox's ability to keep the dress in perfect condition for more than two decades.

"I can't even make a pair of jeans last longer than a year and you kept that dress for 21 years?" asked one user. "You've got SKILLS."

This isn't the first time the pair have been mother-daughter Instagram goals. For Easter, Cox posted a sunny selfie of the two in front of the ocean.

And just two weeks ago, Cox shared a video of Coco singing with Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody at the 5th Annual Chords2Cure Concert in California, belting out the band's hit "Chasing Cars."

"I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together," gushed Cox.

While watching those two perform together is sweet, there's nothing sweeter than the bond that Cox and Coco share.