Zendaya is making a bold style statement with her new micro bangs.

The actor, who appeared at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture show Jan. 22 as a part of Paris Fashion Week, debuted mini bangs that fell well above her eyebrows and complemented her straight hair that draped down her shoulders.

The "Dune" star's new hairstyle, combined with her all-black fitted ensemble that had a protruding tail attached to the back, made for an overall edgy look at the fashion week event.

Zendaya at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

Fans online became enamored with the look.

"Zendaya never misses," a fan wrote on X.

"Mother of fashion aka zendaya is back," another penned.

Some are also noting that Zendaya's hairstyle is a sign that she's ready to take on a new role — as a villain.

"Give zendaya her villain role already," a fan posted.

Another X user wrote, "Need Zendaya casted as a villain NOW."

At the show, Zendaya was spotted sitting with fellow actors Hunter Schafer, her "Euphoria" co-star, and Jennifer Lopez, a sighting that grabbed some fan attention.

"Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, and Jennifer Lopez grace the Schiaparelli show in Paris with their presence, exuding style and glamour," another person said.

Zendaya's bangs are the latest hair change for the fashion icon.

In 2022, she debuted a bob that featured brown sandy locs, and a year earlier, she rocked a lob hairstyle with red hues.

In 2019, she also went red during the press tour for “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” She said she wore it in homage of the franchise's leading lady, MJ.

"MJ homage," she wrote on X at the time.

Zendaya also famously wore locs at the 2015 Academy Awards when she was 18. When met with a controversial comment deemed by many as a racist remark, Zendaya defended her look and natural hair more broadly.

"To say that an 18 year old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive,” she wrote. “... There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.”

The childhood Disney star is now an Emmy winner and still on a path of self discovery. She said creating the film "Malcolm & Marie" during the pandemic reminded her of the work she feels called to do.

“I felt like in a huge way this movie helped me retap into myself and find myself again,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

"This is what I’m here for," she reminded herself. "This is what brings me joy, this is what fulfills me.”