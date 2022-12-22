Zendaya turns heads with new blond bob — and fans are loving it

Zendaya is giving her fans a glimpse of her new haircut.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the “Euphoria” star uploaded a boomerang clip to Instagram showing off her blonde bob.

In the snippet, Zendaya quickly tucked her shorter tresses behind her ears and posed for a flashing camera.

She did not leave a caption about the hairdo, but her fans were quick to gush about how much they love her new look.

“SLAY QUEEN,” one person commented with a fire emoji.

Another wondered, “Now do i frame an ig post.”

A fan account for the 26-year-old actor cheered, “SHE’S IN HER BOB ERA.”

“Euphoria” co-star Storm Reid simply wrote, “Ridiculous,” with a heart-eye emoji.

Multiple fans were thrilled to see a new post from Zendaya before the end of the year. Her most recent photo was uploaded on Nov. 23.

Zendaya does not share photos on Instagram often, but she typically wows the internet when she does.

In June, she came close to confirming her relationship with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star Tom Holland after she posted a rare picture of them embracing on Instagram for his 26th birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3” she sweetly wrote in the caption.

Holland replied to her birthday tribute by leaving three heart emoji in the comment section.

The pair keep their possible romantic relationship mostly hidden from the public eye.

Last year, he spoke about the dating rumors in an interview with GQ and called out paparazzi for photographing a private moment of them kissing in a car.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said at the time.

He added, “This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”