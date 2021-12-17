Zendaya shows off new haircut and color: ‘It was time for a change’

Zendaya is a redhead now!

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star, 25, revealed a new, shoulder-length auburn lob in her Instagram story.

“It was time for a change,” she captioned the photo of her new look.

Hello, red hair! Zendaya/ Instagram

She also sported a sizable ring on her left hand, leaving some fans to wonder if her “time for a change” comment might also refer to some exciting news with her rumored boyfriend and “Spider-Man” co-star, Tom Holland.

However, other fans pointed out that the ring appears to be a Bulgari yellow diamond band that she bought for herself and wears often, according to Elle.

This isn’t the first time Zendaya has sported auburn hair. Back in 2019, she attended a photo-call for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in London rocking even brighter red tresses.

Zendaya sported a brighter red hairstyle in 2019. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Sony

At the time, some fans thought her red hair was a subtle clue that she was set to play Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” reboot, but Zendaya clarified that her auburn strands were in fact a tribute to Mary-Jane Watson, aka MJ, who famously has red hair in the original “Spider-Man” comics.

Zendaya’s character in the “Spider-Man” movies, Michelle Jones, is also nicknamed MJ, but she is not Mary-Jane. Kirsten Dunst previously played Mary-Jane in the movie franchise.

Zendaya hasn’t shared whether her latest hair transformation is another tribute to Mary-Jane Watson, or whether she simply wanted to shake up her look.

Zendaya and Tom Holland pose at a photo-call for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Dec. 5, 2021 in London. David M. Benett / WireImage / Getty Images

Up until recently, she has been rocking deep brown strands. Earlier this month, she wore her dark hair in a slicked back style as she and Holland promoted “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London.