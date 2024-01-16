Kylie Jenner brings back pink hair in new pics

Is King Kylie is back?

Kylie Jenner is returning to her, uh, roots with an eye-catching pink hairstyle that's reminding fans of her King Kylie era from the 2010s.

The "Kardashians" star and beauty mogul debuted the look in a trio of images Jan. 16 on Instagram. In the pics, Jenner, 26, shows off pastel pink hair while wearing a gray tank top and sitting in a car.

"hiiiii remember me," Jenner cheekily captioned her post.

Jenner also showed off her new hair color in a short TikTok video, writing, "heard it's 2014 vibes this year."

Fans hopped into the comments of Jenner's Instagram post to celebrate her throwback look.

"KING KYLIE VIBES!!!!!!!" one wrote.

"king kylie is back omg 2024 is the new 2014," gushed another.

"She’s baaaaack," added someone else.

As a teen, Kylie Jenner, seen here in 2014, sported with brightly colored wigs and called herself King Kylie. Angela Weiss / Getty Images

The King Kylie remarks refer to the nickname Jenner gave herself when she was dating rapper Tyga and experimenting with brightly-colored hairstyles, sharing the results on social media.

Though she's sported more natural dark hair colors in recent years, Jenner has revived her pink locks a few times, including in 2018.

Kylie Jenner with orange hair in 2017. Pierre Suu / GC Images

Jenner's most recent pink hair pics come a little more than a week after she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet shared smooches in the audience at the 2024 Golden Globes awards on Jan. 7.

The loved-up couple were spotted being affectionate with one another in footage the awards show posted on X.

At one point, Jenner touched the "Wonka" star's necklace as the pair gazed into one another's eyes. As the couple spoke to each other, Chalamet laughed and then leaned in for a kiss. Moments later, the pair kissed again.

The couple has been linked to one another since April 2023.