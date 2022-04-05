Cindy Crawford shares pic in same gown Dua Lipa wore to Grammys — but 30 years earlier!

When Dua Lipa hit the red carpet at Sunday night’s 64th Grammy Awards, she did so in a bold and strappy Versace gown that looked perfectly suited for music’s big night.

Just like it did 30 years ago, on a big night for music videos.

Cindy Crawford took to Instagram Monday to offer her fans and followers a reminder that she wore the very same Versace design on the red carpet for the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Then and now 🖤 Timeless,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote alongside photos of her in ’92 and Lipa in ’22.

The main difference between the two looks, besides the decades, was how the women accessorized the detail-heavy dress — with Crawford keeping it simple, wearing nothing more than a red ribbon for AIDS awareness, and Lipa, 26, leaning into the boldness of the design by teaming it up with layers of chunky Versace chains and bracelets, in addition to sparkling earrings and several statement rings.

Cindy Crawford seen at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 9, 1992, and Dua Lipa on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022. Alamy, Getty Images

The floor-length black dress, featuring a sheer bustier and heavy gold hardware, was part of the fashion house’s 1992 Miss S&M collection, and in the comments that followed Crawford’s post, Donatella Versace agreed with her assessment of the gown.

“Absolutely timeless!!” the designer wrote.

Dua Lipa, Donatella Versace and Megan Thee Stallion onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022, in Las Vegas. Rich Fury / Getty Images

Versace also made an appearance at the 2022 Grammys, joining Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion onstage as both entertainers wore another look-alike ensemble from the fashion house.

“I was told I had the exclusive,” Lipa said during the bit, pretending to be bothered by the double-dress debacle. “I’m gonna have to have a talk with Donatella.”

At that point, the 66-year-old fashion icon ripped the skirt portion off Lipa's look and lightly restyled the rapper's, too.

“Now, these are my girls!” Versace said.

As for Crawford’s post, Versace wasn’t the only one to rave about the then-and-now pics.

Fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell responded with heart and fire emoji, while stylist-turned-designer Rachel Zoe just went with lots of the latter. And Paris Hilton dubbed it “iconic," as actor-singer Rita Wilson went with “so cool!!”