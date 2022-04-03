During the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, some of today's most popular artists will be gathered in the same room — and will take the same stage.

Even if you're not in attendance in Las Vegas, the show will be a thrilling concert, featuring performances by Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish and Finneas, and BTS. Stay tuned for nominated songs like "Peaches" and "Happier Than Ever."

But who will take home an award, which are in the shape of a gilded gramophone? We'll have to tune in to the ceremony to find out.

Below, we've listed the nominees for some of the most high-profile categories. We'll be keeping the list of winners updated as the night goes on.

Album of the Year

"We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You,” Abba

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise,” Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You,” Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat featuring Sza)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches,” Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All,” Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll,” Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It,” Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll,” Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold,” Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again,” Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like,” Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

“Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

Best Rap Album

“The Off-Season,” J. Cole

“King’s Disease II,” Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

“Donda,” Kanye West

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Family Ties” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up,” Cardi B

“My Life,” J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Thot S--t,” Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L," J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

"Need To Know," Doja Cat

"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname," Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane,' Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

“Bath Salts,” Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones and Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas)

“Best Friend,” Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas and Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties,” Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour and Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail,” Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Kanye West and Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

“My Life,” Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray)

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage,” H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You,” Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me,” BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again,” Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You,” H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take,” Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

“Damage,” Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days,” Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open,” Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings,” Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,” Snoh Aalegra

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound,” Leon Bridges

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone,” Justin Bieber

“Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter,” BTS

“Higher Power,” Coldplay

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Positions,” Ariana Grande

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“’Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi

“That’s Life,” Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas,” Dolly Parton

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine,” Lavell Crawford

“Evolution,” Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis C.K.,” Louis C.K.

“Thanks for Risking Your Life,” Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American,” Nate Bargatze

“Zero F----s Given,” Kevin Hart

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo,” Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas

“Hecho a la Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

“Mendó,” Alex Cuba

“Revelación,” Selena Gomez

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“Deja,” Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition),” Diamante Eléctrico

“Origen,” Juanes

“Calambre,” Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño,” C. Tangana

“Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia,” Zoé

Best Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell

“Ohms,” Deftones

“Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis,” Deftones

“The Alien,” Dream Theater

“Amazonia,” Gojira

“Pushing the Tides,” Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs,” Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit,” Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance,” Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

“Find My Way,” Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War,” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

“Power Up,” AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

“McCartney III,” Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore,” Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” Halsey

“Jubilee,” Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams,” Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

Best Spoken Word Album