After a two month postponement, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have arrived!

On Sunday night, celebrities hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate music's biggest night.

Here are some of the night's best-dressed stars on the Grammys red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

For her debut Grammys appearance, Olivia Rodrigo pulled up to the red carpet with a black and pink bodycon illusion dress by Vivienne Westwood, giving an extra '90s flair with coordinating choker necklaces.Doja Cat

The rapper stunned on the red carpet in a light turquoise dress from Versace, styled effortlessly with sparkling silver jewelry and a unique, sculptural handbag by Coperni.

Doja Cat attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Michelle Zauner aka Japanese Breakfas

Michelle Zauner, who performs music under the moniker Japanese Breakfast, looked positively radiant in her statement ruffled yellow Valentino minidress with bold nails to coordinate.

Japanese Breakfast attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile, who is up for five awards at tonight's ceremony, rocked an oversized beaded blazer, pairing the bold look with a pair of black pants with a matching beaded racer stripe up the side.

Brandi Carlile attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ( Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Known for her bold red carpet fashion looks, Billie Eilish rocked a monochromatic black asymmetrical look from Rick Owens, finishing the outfit off with a tiny pair of sunglasses.

Billie Eilish arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

BTS

The beloved K-pop group perfectly coordinated one another on the red carpet with each of the seven members wearing coordinating maroon, teal, white, and tan suits in unique silhouettes.

BTS pose on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Maria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters

Carrie Underwood

The country superstar gave big Disney princess energy on the red carpet, stunning in a golden yellow gown voluminous with a crystal-embellished bodice for some extra glitz and glam.

Carrie Underwood attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish went all out sparkle for the evening! The comedian shone all the way down the red carpet in her body-hugging sequined Prada gown.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, looked positively gorgeous in a leopard printed one-shoulder gown with a tiger striped lining, made complete with a thigh-high slit to show off her legs.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

St. Vincent

Annie Clark, known professionally as St. Vincent, was pretty in pink in her stunning metallic Gucci gown, adorned with a ruffled-trim hem and sleeves.

St. Vincent attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen made a bold statement on the red carpet this year, opting for a voluminous strapless bright pink gown with a ruffle down the across the middle of the skirt.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga, who will be performing during the ceremony, was a vision on the red carpet, stunning in a black gown adorned with a white satin train off of her hip.

Lady Gaga attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Trevor Noah

The host of the evening went for a baby pink double-breasted suit jacket styled with a crisp pair of black trousers and coordinating bowtie.

Trevor Noah arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne brought "Sk8er girl" energy to the red carpet, wearing a high-low hem ruffled dress with plunging neckline and feathered shoulders.

Avril Lavigne attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, who is nominated for a whopping 11 awards this evening, wore a bold geometric patterned multi-color matching suit for his big night.

Jon Batiste attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey sparkled like a disco ball in her metallic body-hugging gown, accessorized with a matching cape tied delicately around her collarbone.

Chloe Bailey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

SZA

SZA reinvented florals for spring on the Grammys red carpet. The singer wore a nude tulle gown, embellished with flowers down the entirety of the dress.

SZA attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

H.E.R.

H.E.R. gave off retro-vibes in her yellow jumpsuit and circular sunglasses, sparkling as she walked down the carpet with silver sequined embellishments across the bodice and down the length of her pants.

H.E.R. attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Joni Mitchell

The legendary musician made a rare appearance on the red carpet, donning an all-white ensemble, barring the colorful floral print down the side of her two-piece set, red beret, and matching shoes and a beaded necklace.

Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Jared Leto

The "30 Seconds of Mars" front man went for one of his usually bold, unique ensembles, wearing a black fur coat with white and brown fur cuffs, a sheer embellished top, and tailored trousers.

US actor Jared Leto arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber chose a very oversized gray suit and a hot pink beanie for his red carpet look, juxtaposed with his wife Hailey Bieber's simple white strapless dress.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were couple goals on the red carpet in their coordinating monochromatic black ensembles, with almost identical sunglasses to boot.

(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Pop superstar Dua Lipa went edgy for the red carpet, stunning in a black gown by Versace, adorned with buckle details and a gold chains gathered around her neck.

Dua Lipa attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X

The "Industry Baby" collaborators juxtaposed one another on the red carpet, with Jack Harlow opting for a simple black suit, while Lil Nas X wore a white beaded ensemble by Balmain, complete with matching platform boots.

(L-R) Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Donatella Versace

Iconic fashion designer Donatella Versace arrived on the red carpet in a sparkling green minidress with sheer paneling across the stomach, pairing the look with a pair of coordinating thigh-high heeled platform boots to complete the look.

Donatella Versace attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Halsey

Halsey went goth-glam for the Grammys this year. Her strapless gown was fashioned with a unique burgundy leather bodice and a draped skirt, belted around their waist. The dramatic look was made complete with an off-kilter black hat.

Halsey attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Billy Porter

Red carpet fashion icon Billy Porter embraced one of the themes of the evening: hot pink. Porter wore a monochromatic Valentino look, including a sheer topic, high-waisted pants, and long gloves, along with a bold blue lip to contrast the bright ensemble.

Billy Porter attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lester Cohen / Getty Images

Katarina Deme and Kid Laroi

Katarina Deme and Kid Laroi, who is up for best new artist at tonight’s award, donned matching black looks. Deme stunned in a strapless dress with a feathered neckline and hem, while Laroi opted for a simple suit and a partially buttoned shirt.

The Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme pose on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona Maria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters

Snoh Aalegra

Snoh Aalegra attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra looked stunning in her strapless silver gown, which featured cut-outs down the side, fashioned together with draped chains.

Ben Platt

The “Dear Evan Hansen” star looked handsome as ever in his matching navy velvet suit and white ruffled front shirt, styled with a printed bowtie.

Ben Platt attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson rocked an emerald Grecian-inspired gown on the red carpet, featuring a sheer one-shouldered cape over her right shoulder.

Sofia Carson attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Saweetie

The rapper opted for a monochromatic bright pink ensemble Sunday evening. She styled her maxi skirt with a coordinating cropped strappy top, finishing off the look with a pair of long gloves and silver jewelry.

Saweetie attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Bomba Estéreo

Colombian band Bomba Estéreo win the award for boldest ensembles of the evening! Each member of the group sported colorful masks on the red carpet, with two members dressed in jewel-toned suits with the third wearing a hot pink ruffled dress.

Bomba Estéreo attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton, who is up for three awards at the Grammys, stunned in a metallic fringe mini dress by Ashish, with an ombrē effect in sequins starting with silver as it faded into gold, bronze, and a deep brown.

Mickey Guyton poses on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. Maria Alejandra Cardona / Reuters

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox, who has been serving up entertaining interviews on the red carpet, looked gorgeous in her sheer black gown, styled with a matching black mesh fascinator.

Laverne Cox attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler opted for a delicate off-the-shoulder tulle dress by Dior, contrasting the taupe fabric with a bright neon pink lip.

Rachel Zegler attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler

The adorable couple walked the red carpet together, giving photographers plenty of cute moments to capture. Handler wore an off-the-shoulder black midi-dress while Koy went for a simple suit paired with a partially buttoned white shirt.

(L-R) Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz embodied rock ‘n’ roll at the Grammys, wearing a pair of skin tight black leather pants, heeled boots, and a cowl neck silver mesh top, styled with his signature sunglasses and layered necklaces across his bare chest.

Lenny Kravitz attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo went full metallic for her look on Sunday evening, wearing a unique silver gown with ruched sleeves, a statement belt, and a high slit to show off her legs and matching platform heels.

English actress Cynthia Erivo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges went for a neutral look, wearing a cream suit with gold floral embroidering on the sleeves of the cropped jacket and flared bottoms.

Leon Bridges arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

The country singer went for a black strapless gown with a square neckline and high slit, adorned with a white bow on her hip.

Kelsea Ballerini attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Tiara Thomas

Tiara Thomas, who was up for song of the year, rocked an entirely black ensemble, including a structured long blazer, sheer dress, along with a triangle bikini-style top and micro skirt.

US singer Tiara Thomas arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. Angela Weiss / AFP - Getty Images

Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco, the writer behind some of your favorite songs, including Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and Katy Perry’s “California Girls,” went for an embroidered jewel-toned two-piece look with a zip-up jacket, cropped pants, and a pair of matching oxfords.

Benny Blanco attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Diplo

Diplo chose a monochromatic black suit for the night, but rather than style his ensemble just a shirt, the DJ added a simple black turtleneck underneath.