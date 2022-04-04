Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion pay tribute to iconic music moment at Grammys

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion were double trouble in Versace when they presented the award for best new artist at the 2022 Grammys, an honor bestowed upon both performers at past ceremonies.

Lipa and Megan stepped onto the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena wearing matching black Versace dresses with gold accents, not too dissimilar from the dress the "Levitating" singer wore on the red carpet. The two performers sized each other up for a moment, before Megan told Lipa, "Not you stealing my look."

“I was told I had the exclusive," Lipa said. "I’m gonna have to have a talk with Donatella.”

Luckily, the iconic designer was in attendance at the awards. She joined the "Sweetest Pie" collaborators onstage in her own black and gold ensemble and had a solve for their “accidental” matching looks.

Versace tore the skirt off of Lipa’s dress, turning it into a slinky tank top while revealing a pair of latex leggings underneath. For Megan’s look, Versace pulled a similar move, though rather than transforming her look into a top and leggings, the rapper rocked an asymmetric dress with a high slit on her left side.

“Now, these are my girls,” Versace said, to which Megan added, “Now we both look like winners!”

Donatella Versace makes an appearance on the Grammys stage with Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion. Rich Fury / Getty Images

The silly moment between the two performers paid homage to a throwback awards show moment between the late Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.

In a clip recorded from the past broadcast, Houston and Carey both wore matching plunging neckline gowns when they walked onto the stage. Rather than calling upon the designer to fix their matching looks, the iconic singers took matters into their own hands, quite literally. They tore the hems off of their dresses to reveal different variations of their looks before telling each other, “You look good.”