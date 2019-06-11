Britney Spears is accusing a paparazzi agency of digitally altering her recent bikini photos.

The singer, 37, shared her frustrations on Instagram, claiming that a photo agency edited photos from her recent outing in Miami to make her look heavier than she actually is.

"Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger than I am today," Spears said in her Instagram story, according to E! news. "This is how I am right now, and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?"

The day after the bikini photos were taken, Spears posted a video of herself in jeans and a crop top, and asked her fans to spot the difference in her physique compared to the earlier bikini photos.

“Good morning,” she said in the Instagram video. “So this is me after the day of my boat ride. Do I look any different today than yesterday?”

Spears claimed that the photo agency digitally altered her bikini photos. MEGA

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images, but never do they question the paparazzi for selling your pic that they have messed with!!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “This was all done within the same 17 hours!!!!”

Meanwhile, the Mega photo agency denies they altered the photos of Spears during her day out with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“We at Mega love Britney and think she looks absolutely great," a spokesperson for the agency told TODAY Style in an email. "It was really nice to see her relaxed and happy and having so much fun. We took thousands of pictures of her and Sam enjoying themselves in Miami over the weekend and to suggest we altered them in any shape or form is ludicrous. We would be more than happy to let her see all the original raw files and video we shot.”

It’s been an eventful past few months for Spears. In January, she postponed her Las Vegas residency to spend time with her ailing father, who almost died after suffering a ruptured colon.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” she told fans on Instagram at the time. “However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

The singer also recently assured fans that she is doing well amid reports that she checked herself into a residential mental health facility.

"Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she wrote to her fans on Instagram.

“What I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way,” she added.