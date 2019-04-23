Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jamie Lynn Spears is firing back at critics who suggest her sister, Britney Spears, is in a treatment facility against her will.

Earlier this month, Britney, 37, reportedly checked herself into a residential mental health facility to help her cope with her father Jamie Spears's health battle.

But some fans, who insist Britney is being held involuntarily, are sharing a #FreeBritney hashtag online.

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram with a throwback video of her fiercely protecting her big sister as she's hounded by paparazzi.

"10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand," the country singer, 28, wrote in the caption.

The "Zoey 101" alum continued, "Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the 'blank' outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth."

In the video, a woman can be heard screaming, “Nobody wants you in this neighborhood!,” to which Jamie Lynn fires back, “Well then move the f--- out!”

An account purportedly belonging to Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, responded to the post with several heart emojis.

In January, Britney announced she was putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold to be with her father, who'd undergone multiple surgeries since suffering a ruptured colon in November 2018.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears tweeted on Jan. 4. “I will not be performing my new show 'Domination.' I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.”

"However, it’s important to always put your family first … and that’s the decision I had to make."

On April 3, the singer took to Instagram to share a meme about self-care, writing, "We all need to take time for a little 'me time.'"

Neither Britney nor her family have commented on the rumors that the mom of two is being held involuntarily.