April 24, 2019, 12:20 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Britney Spears is setting the record straight.

Amid reports that the pop singer, 37, checked into a residential mental health facility earlier this month, Spears took to Instagram Tuesday to squelch some rumors and let fans know she was doing OK.

“Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me,” she said. “All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal, but don’t worry I’ll be back very soon.”

Spears elaborated in the caption.

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!!” she began.

“There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me.”

The mother of two also went after former manager Sam Lufti for sending fake emails.

“Don’t believe everything you read and hear,” she wrote. “These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address.”

The singer, whose stay in the facility has inspired the #FreeBritney hashtag, finished up by writing that she’s doing what she can to remain strong.

“My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!” she wrote “Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you”

Sister Jamie Lynn Spears rallied to her side, also taking to Instagram to defend her big sister.

"10 years ago, who was there??" she wrote. "I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have."

In January, the "...Baby One More Time" singer said she was postponing her Las Vegas residency so she could stay with her father, Jamie Spears, who she said almost died after a hospitalization. The elder Spears suffered a ruptured colon.

"I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," she wrote.

"However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make."