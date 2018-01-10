As we begin a new year, many of us are turning over a new leaf in everything from our diets and fitness plans to our wardrobes and homes. Another place we can improve is our beauty routines.

Science is constantly offering exciting new breakthroughs, and that includes innovations in the beauty industry. Here's some clever new products to try now — all available at the drugstore!

1. Dove Fresh and Floral Dry Shampoo, $5, Amazon

"This dry shampoo leaves your hair feeling refreshed and clean. It's not super powdery or sticky like a dry texturizer. It leaves your locks feeling freshly shampooed and it smells incredible," said Brandon Liberati, whose clients include Rose McGowan and Giada De Laurentiis.

2. Maybelline Brow Drama Sculpting Eyebrow Gel, $8, Amazon

"Thick and beautiful brows are what we all want, and with this tinted gel that lasts up to 12 hours and comes in a shade for everyone, we all can achieve total brow envy. I also love this product because it can double as a root touch-up for your hairline and part," said Liberati.

3. Biore Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloth, $8, Amazon

"These are great wipes to prep your skin before makeup application or at the end of the night to remove heavy makeup, dirt and debris. Either way, it reveals dewy, smooth and glowing skin. These are such a great innovation with their travel-friendly and magnetic approach to removing dirt and debris," said celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr. John Diaz.