Ariel Winter debuts most dramatic hair transformation yet — see the look

Ariel Winter has switched up her hair color a lot over the years, but this may be her most drastic transformation yet!

The “Modern Family” star, 22, just debuted a platinum-blond look on Instagram.

“Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the series of photos — presumably because she’s channeling the famously ice-blond Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke's character on “Game of Thrones.”

Daenerys was known for her ice-blond strands on the hit HBO series. HBO

Winter also gave off some Marilyn Monroe vibes as she posed with her new strands, which were styled into loose, glamorous waves.

Her “Modern Family” character, Alex Dunphy, always sported dark-brown hair on the show, but as soon as filming for the series wrapped in February, she switched to a strawberry-blond shade.

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” she wrote on Instagram as she showed off her new look.

And it sounds like she wasn’t sad to see her deep brown hair go.

“bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))” she wrote in an Instagram post just before she debuted her new, warmer hue.

This wasn’t the first time Winter rocked red hair. Back in May 2019, she switched to a fiery color reminiscent of her Disney namesake from “The Little Mermaid.”

Winter did experiment temporarily with blond hair when she dressed up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween in 2018, donning a platinum wig.

But her latest blond hairstyle looks like it’s here to stay — and it’s gorgeous!