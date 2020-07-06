Download the TODAY app for the latest news

Ariel Winter debuts most dramatic hair transformation yet — see the look

Her new look may have been inspired by a "Game of Thrones" character!
Walt Disney Television Emmy Party - Arrivals
Ariel Winter traded in her brown locks for icy blond in a new Instagram post.Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Lindsay Lowe

Ariel Winter has switched up her hair color a lot over the years, but this may be her most drastic transformation yet!

The “Modern Family” star, 22, just debuted a platinum-blond look on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCPkCtVjxk1

“Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!” she captioned the series of photos — presumably because she’s channeling the famously ice-blond Daenerys Targaryen, Emilia Clarke's character on “Game of Thrones.”

Daenerys was known for her ice-blond strands on the hit HBO series.HBO

Winter also gave off some Marilyn Monroe vibes as she posed with her new strands, which were styled into loose, glamorous waves.

Her “Modern Family” character, Alex Dunphy, always sported dark-brown hair on the show, but as soon as filming for the series wrapped in February, she switched to a strawberry-blond shade.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9C3QqBghnF

“I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?” she wrote on Instagram as she showed off her new look.

And it sounds like she wasn’t sad to see her deep brown hair go.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9AJUQcDkVb

“bye bye dark hair :) I don’t think I’ll miss you :)))” she wrote in an Instagram post just before she debuted her new, warmer hue.

This wasn’t the first time Winter rocked red hair. Back in May 2019, she switched to a fiery color reminiscent of her Disney namesake from “The Little Mermaid.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxBwlE9AW8Z

Winter did experiment temporarily with blond hair when she dressed up as Pamela Anderson for Halloween in 2018, donning a platinum wig.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4SeIQRAIK5

But her latest blond hairstyle looks like it’s here to stay — and it’s gorgeous!

Lindsay LoweLindsay Lowe