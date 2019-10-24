The end is nigh for “Modern Family,” as the hit sitcom is in the midst of its 11th and final season.

For loyal viewers who long for more laughs with the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker bunch, that means the end of a television era. But for the show’s stars, it’s the end of a way of life.

That hits especially hard for actress Ariel Winter, who’s spent such a big portion of her life on the show.

Winter visited “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday and opened up about closing that chapter.

“It’s sad, obviously,” Winter told DeGeneres’ guest host, DJ tWitch.

She noted that she and her co-stars wish “Modern Family” could continue indefinitely.

“It’s not something that we want,” she said of the finale run. “You know, we love each other, and we love our show. Obviously, we would love to make more. … It’s going to be really sad that we won’t see each other every week.”

Because, as she explained, the experience has “been, like, half my life.”

The family sitcom launched in 2009, when Winter was just 11 years old.

“I’ll be 22 when we end the show, the beginning of next year,” she added.

And even though she’d like to play Alex Dunphy even longer, she has no complaints about how she's spent that half of her life.

“Honestly, it’s so amazing to have a job like this with people you’ve worked with for 11 years, that you love,” Winter said. “The amount of grateful that we all are is ridiculous. It’s special.”