Goodbye, Alex Dunphy!

Ariel Winter debuted a fiery hair color on Wednesday, just a few days after "Modern Family" wrapped filming its eleventh and final season.

The 22-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the new 'do, with the caption, "I’m a strawberry and a shortcake sooooo new nickname?🍓🍰🥰🤓"

She teased that a color change was in the works earlier this week when she posted a goodbye to her brunette tresses.

"With 'Modern Family's long run ending, Ariel is finally free to have the hair color she wants," Tabitha Dueñas of salon Nine Zero One told TODAY. "She wanted to strip out the black and go back to her strawberry golden blonde look we had done previously when she was on break from filming. She said she never wants to go back to black again."

"The seven hour process was done by stripping the black with color remover and then I used lightening cream in multiple rounds," she explained. "All colors were ammonia free. And we finished her service with the In Common Crystal Cashmere Treatment. Her hair feels as good as it does it did before we colored it!"

But as Dueñas pointed out, this isn't the first time Winter has gone red.

Last summer, she wore her hair in a similar shade. Earlier this month, she posted a throwback photo of herself sporting the bright look with the caption, “Can’t wait to get back to this hair color."

Winter is known for her bold style choices.

Just this week, her co-star and on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland, fought back against Instagram users who criticized Winter's outfit from the "Modern Family" wrap party, claiming her sexy black dress — an off-the-shoulder, sheer design that showed her bra and high-waisted underwear underneath — was too revealing.

And then at an event back in 2017, when her co-stars wore casual khakis and laid-back attire, she opted for a gold and glam minidress complete with sheer cutouts and glitzy embellishments.