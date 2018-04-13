Get Stuff We Love

9 wardrobe staples you need in your closet

Invest in a great blazer or a killer wrap dress, because those never go out of style.

by Donna Freydkin /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY

Trends — they come and they go. So we purge our closets, get rid of the bell-bottoms and shoulder pads, and move on to the next thing.

But some pieces of clothing stand the test of time. They're your staples — the basics that everyone should own because they remain immune to fads. Style expert Melissa Garcia joins Megyn Kelly TODAY to help us pick items that will stay with you for years.

Little black midi dress

You'll never have an off day with this gem, which withstands the test of time. It's from Eva Mendes' collection.

Eva Mendes Collection — Daveena Midi Dress

$56NY & Company

If you want something more affordable, reviewers on Amazon love this vintage-inspired midi dress that's only $32 and comes in plus sizes.

We are also drooling over this $20 black dress from Walmart (it comes in five other colors in case you want to change it up for spring).

TAM WARE Womens Classic Slim Fit Midi Dress

$20Walmart

For more little black dresses, TODAY Style rounded up the 9 best LBD's every woman needs in her closet.

Blazer

Wear this to work, out to dinner, or for a night on the town. It switches seamlessly between seasons — and decades.

Joanna Hope Tailored Jacket

$147JD Williams

This blush blazer from Amazon is only $22 and is cut to create a slimming effect on the waist.

HyBrid & Company Open Front Blazer Jacket

$23Amazon

This beige blazer from Walmart is a best-seller and is on sale for almost 50 percent off. It's perfect to wear to work or to an event.

Denim paired with a nude heel

We all have that favorite pair of jeans (and if you don't, TODAY Style found a bunch of jeans under $50). And these skinnies are very flattering, especially when worn with cut-out heels.

Z1975 Skinny Jeans

$46Zara

Steve Madden Drea Pumps

$89Steve Madden

For a similar look with a shorter heel, we love these nude pumps by Bandolino and these kitten heels (which are back in, by the way), both on Amazon.

This model's cheery yellow top is also on sale for less than $20 in multiple colors!

Off-the-shoulder Blouse

$18H&M

Classic white button-down shirt

Roll up the sleeves for a more casual look, or pair it with tailored pants for a crisper feel.

Relaxed Classic Clean-Slate Shirt for Women

$20Old Navy

This $20 version from Walmart comes with three-quarter-length sleeves that are already rolled up.

3/4 Sleeves Classic Button Down Collar Shirt

$20Walmart

Here are a few of our other closet staples:

Crisp white T-shirt

Star stylist Karla Welch, who works with Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson, partnered with Hanes to create this absolutely perfect top, which goes with anything and is super flattering. TODAY Style also has a go-to guide with white T-shirts for all your outfit needs.

Hanes x Karla The Classic Tee

$30Shopbop

Pencil midi skirt

LAmade's pull-on style goes with just about anything, and the hem hits right above the knee.

LAmade Trina Skirt

$49Zappos

Wrap dress

This ruffle midi dress by Speechless seamlessly goes from day to night, and from work to play.

Speechless Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress

$55Nordstrom

Ballet flats

These Naturalizer Brittany shoes are classic, comfortable and go the distance. Wear them with a skirt, a dress, jeans — whatever you want.

Naturalizer Brittany

$69Zappos

Striped bateau shirt

This J.Crew boatneck top will never go out of style, is totally classic, and will quickly become your closet go-to.

J.Crew Structured Stripe Tee

$49Nordstrom

Moto jacket

Sure, you can slip on a black leather jacket. But why not opt for a nude one instead? It's unexpected, and perfect for summer.

Friend or Faux Suede Moto Jacket

$72Vici

To get a similar look for less, this curved hem moto jacket from Walmart is $30 and comes in chic shades of khaki and dark rose.

