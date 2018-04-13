We are also drooling over this $20 black dress from Walmart (it comes in five other colors in case you want to change it up for spring).

For more little black dresses, TODAY Style rounded up the 9 best LBD's every woman needs in her closet.

Blazer

Wear this to work, out to dinner, or for a night on the town. It switches seamlessly between seasons — and decades.

This blush blazer from Amazon is only $22 and is cut to create a slimming effect on the waist.

This beige blazer from Walmart is a best-seller and is on sale for almost 50 percent off. It's perfect to wear to work or to an event.

Denim paired with a nude heel

We all have that favorite pair of jeans (and if you don't, TODAY Style found a bunch of jeans under $50). And these skinnies are very flattering, especially when worn with cut-out heels.

For a similar look with a shorter heel, we love these nude pumps by Bandolino and these kitten heels (which are back in, by the way), both on Amazon.

This model's cheery yellow top is also on sale for less than $20 in multiple colors!

Classic white button-down shirt

Roll up the sleeves for a more casual look, or pair it with tailored pants for a crisper feel.

This $20 version from Walmart comes with three-quarter-length sleeves that are already rolled up.

Here are a few of our other closet staples:

Crisp white T-shirt

Star stylist Karla Welch, who works with Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson, partnered with Hanes to create this absolutely perfect top, which goes with anything and is super flattering. TODAY Style also has a go-to guide with white T-shirts for all your outfit needs.

Pencil midi skirt

LAmade's pull-on style goes with just about anything, and the hem hits right above the knee.

Wrap dress

This ruffle midi dress by Speechless seamlessly goes from day to night, and from work to play.

Ballet flats

These Naturalizer Brittany shoes are classic, comfortable and go the distance. Wear them with a skirt, a dress, jeans — whatever you want.

Striped bateau shirt

This J.Crew boatneck top will never go out of style, is totally classic, and will quickly become your closet go-to.

Moto jacket

Sure, you can slip on a black leather jacket. But why not opt for a nude one instead? It's unexpected, and perfect for summer.

To get a similar look for less, this curved hem moto jacket from Walmart is $30 and comes in chic shades of khaki and dark rose.