Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

What’s the wardrobe workhorse that many of the world’s most stylish women wear? A leather jacket. The fashion staple instantly adds edge to an otherwise conservative outfit, without losing any of its polish.

Meghan Markle proved just that when she sported a leather jacket for her first public appearance with Prince Harry at September’s Invictus Games. It’s not the only time the princess-to-be has been seen channeling her inner James Dean. Her closet seems to have not just one but a few leather jackets in it.

Soho House consultant Markus Anderson (L) and actress Meghan Markle attend the opening ceremony on day 1 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Air Canada Centre on September 23, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The only problem? They’re not cheap. Her wine-colored lambskin moto jacket retails for $690. (Although if you’re an XXS you can get it on sale at Nordstrom for just $500.)

Fortunately for us, there’s Amazon.

Lock and Love leather jacket from Amazon Katie Jackson

Recently, I went on internet retailer's site to look at winter jackets. Given the uncharacteristically cold temperatures this year, I was surprised to see the sixth best-selling item in women’s coats, jackets and vests is a faux leather jacket. Apparently, we love our pleather more than down, even in cold weather. Thanks to 2,970 reviews and an average 4.1-star rating, Lock & Love’s hooded faux leather jacket is ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of best-selling women’s leather and faux leather coats, jackets and vests.

LL Womens Hooded Faux leather Jacket, $60, Amazon

3,034 reviews, 4-star customer rating

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Even though it’s hand-wash only, there’s no mistaking this $17-$60 jacket (depending on which of the 27 styles and colors you choose from) for a $600 jacket. But when it comes to faux leather looks, Lock & Love has the formula down pat. The made-in-the-USA brand is also behind the No. 2 and No. 3 best-selling faux leather pieces on Amazon — a quilted biker jacket and an everyday bomber jacket.

Best leather jacket: tan fitted leather jacket

LL Womens Quilted Biker Jacket, $50, Amazon

925 reviews, 4-star rating

LL Womens Everyday Bomber Jacket, $60, Amazon

993 reviews, 4-star rating

I opted for No. 1, the hooded version, in classic black. At $60, it’s the most expensive color, but thanks to Amazon Prime, shipping was fast and free.

Immediately, I was impressed with how soft it felt. The fabric was even forgiving and comfortable, as though someone had broken it in for me. I was worried the polyurethane shell would feel plastic-y and make noise when I moved. But it didn’t. My second concern was that the jacket would look cheap. For me, a bottom layer, like a T-shirt or tank top, can look like it cost less than lunch, but a statement piece like a leather jacket? That should scream "investment."

While I won’t say this jacket is worth saving for my future daughter to wear, it looks presentable enough that I wore it out to my boyfriend’s fancy company dinner. (For me, meeting his boss was the equivalent of Meghan Markle meeting the queen.) It's an edgy jacket, but you can unzip the removable hood lining for a more elegant look. Keep in mind, however, that the sweatshirt fabric around the cuffs and bottom hems does NOT come out. It’s a minor point of contention in one review I read. Still, the reviewer gave this jacket five stars and titled her review “Dream Come True.”

hoodie material around hems Lock & Love

I’m not sure wearing this jacket will increase your chances of having a royal wedding or even a happily ever after. But at the very least, you’ll have something in common with Markle.

Note: I’m 5’4” and 110 pounds, and I ordered a size small. It’s not as snug or tailored as most leather jackets, so if you like that look, consider ordering a size down.