7 best beauty tools you can score at drugstore prices

It feels like we are constantly buying the latest powders, creams, serums and lipsticks to upgrade our beauty routine. But much like a better hair tool will result in a better blowout, the tools we use to apply our makeup can make a big difference.

These are the beauty tools — from curlers and tweezers to brushes and brush cleaners — that celebrity experts swear by, and all can be found in your local drugstore beauty aisle!

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

1. Japonesque Power Curl Eyelash Curler $21, Dermstore

"Love this curler because it grabs the lashes with enough force to really curl them," says Hector Simancas, a celebrity makeup artist.