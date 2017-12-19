7 best beauty tools you can score at drugstore prices

Get the latest from TODAY
It feels like we are constantly buying the latest powders, creams, serums and lipsticks to upgrade our beauty routine. But much like a better hair tool will result in a better blowout, the tools we use to apply our makeup can make a big difference.
These are the beauty tools — from curlers and tweezers to brushes and brush cleaners — that celebrity experts swear by, and all can be found in your local drugstore beauty aisle!
1. Japonesque Power Curl Eyelash Curler $21, Dermstore
"Love this curler because it grabs the lashes with enough force to really curl them," says Hector Simancas, a celebrity makeup artist.
2. Tweezerman Expertweeze Lighted Slant Tweezers, $27, Dermstore
"These tweezers are great, the cut and angle on the tip of the tweezer is perfect for plucking," says Simancas, whose clients include Paris Hilton, Lisa Bonet and Sandra Oh.
3. Fran Wilson Eye Tees cotton applicators, $6, Amazon
"These are one of the most practical beauty tools in my kit. I rely on the pointy side along with makeup remover to create well-defined edges around eyeliner and shadow or to fix any mascara mistakes. The point is also precise enough to separate freshly applied mascara on lashes," said makeup artist Erin Guth, whose clients include Zendaya and Sofia Carson.
"The opposite end, which is flat and oval, is perfect for wiping off fallout from eye shadow under the eye area. In a pinch, Eye Tees are even suitable substitutes for makeup brushes. The pointy side can be dipped in water and eye shadow to create eyeliner, and the flat side can be used to apply shadow and lipstick. They really are indispensable!"
4. Sigma Beauty Spa Brush Cleaning Mat, $32, Dermstore
"I use this makeup brush-cleaning mat to keep my brushes ready to use between clients. It's great for all different shapes and types of brushes. And it's travel-friendly," says Janice Kinjo, who has worked with Mindy Kaling, Uzo Aduba, Isabella Rossellini and Mary J Blige.
5. Real Techniques Foundation Brush, $5, Amazon
"This foundation brush is a secret weapon found in almost every makeup artist's kit! The cruelty-free synthetic bristle practically does the blending for you. You can apply foundation, blend cream blush or highlighter, or buff out product already on your face with a clean brush. It's a multipurpose magic tool," says Mary Irwin, a celebrity makeup artist.
6. Karlling 10 Cotton Facial Cleansing Muslin Cloths, $8, Amazon
"These clothes are fantastic for removing heavy makeup and gently exfoliating the skin. They're reusable, too — simply put them in the washing machine!" says Kyriaki Savrani, whose clients include Viola Davis.
7. Taut Collagen Mask, $50 for pack of 5, Amazon
"Everybody should have these at home. In 15 minutes, the skin looks deeply moisturized and plumped up with a brightening effect that I find that lasts all day. A must have!" says Savrani.