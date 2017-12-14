“The color should be only one shade lighter than your foundation,” says Rothschild. The proper technique for application, she explains, is to start by dotting the concealer in the inner corner of your eye, then work downward, continuing to dot product along the trough line. Then gently, using the tip of your ring finger, blend the product into your skin above and below the trough line. The result will be a more even skin tone below the eye, which can actually take off years from your appearance!

5. Are you forgetting to prep your skin?

Makeup artist Tina Turnbow says that the biggest mistake she sees clients make is not prepping their skin. She recommends using a primer before applying makeup.

“It not only firms the skin but it opens the pores so your skin absorbs more hydrating treatments to plump natural collagen. I even use it on my neck for a more youthful and toned jawline,” says Turnbow.

6. You can never blend too much.

“The number one faux pas I see is blending — or lack thereof! Whether its eye shadow, blush, foundation and, yes, even eyeliner, blending is a skill that many neglect or struggle to perfect,” says makeup artist and founder of Gabriel Cosmetics, Gabriel DeSantino.

“Always use a clean brush to blend eye shadow. It is so important to blend the colors to soften harsh lines,” says DeSantino. “To blend bronzers and blush, I swirl the kabuki brush over skin to gently buff in all color and diffuse lines.” Remember to blend over the jawline and feather down the neck to ensure your neck and face match, DeSantino says, adding that there is nothing worse than an obvious foundation line.

There's a reason why the saying "blend, blend, blend" is common in beauty-loving circles ... it works! Gabriel DeSantino

7. Don't be fooled by Instagram brows.

“A very annoying makeup mistake I am seeing a lot is the overdrawn black eyebrows. I like to call them 'Instagram Sharpie eyebrows!'” says Jermelle Pitts, founder and owner of 1969 Beauty.

“There are several ways to avoid Instagram eyebrows. One of the simplest ways is to apply brow mascara. This keeps the product off your skin and on your hairs only, which is what makes your brows more natural-looking and just overall believable. Another tip for great eyebrows is to let your eyebrows grow out, shape and trim them, then fill them in with a natural brow color,” says Pitts.