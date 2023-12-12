Stay warm and save on winter essentials: Up to 68% off Columbia, The North Face, more

The weather outside is becoming frightful, which means you're probably looking to stock up on winter essentials to stay warm this season.

Thankfully, you don't have to spend too much money on high-quality items because many brands and retailers are holding deals on cold-weather clothing. If you're hoping to score a new coat, snow pants for an upcoming ski day or cozy gloves, we found up to 68% off at Columbia, The North Face and other retailers — with accessories starting at just $8.

Below we rounded up a few of our favorite finds to save on, from puffer coats to fleece-lined tights.

Winter coats and sweaters on sale

If there's one thing you need this season, it's a chunky sweater. This oversized style comes in over 20 colorways and at 36% off, you might want to buy two.

Puffer jackets have been everywhere this season and being both cute and functional, you might be wanting to grab one for yourself. Lucky for you, this Old Navy find is under $40! It comes in four different shades: white, brown, pink and black.

According to the brand, this classic wool coat has heavy fabric to keep you warm and a tie waist belt for a form-fitting design. Right now, Target is allowing you to snag it at 40% off.

During J.Crew's current sale, you can score this 100% cotton sweater for 55% off! It comes in five colors and can layered with cardigans or heavy coats.

Abercrombie calls this the "tuckable" sweater that features side slits so you can easily tuck it into jeans or other pants. The brand offers it in 10 colors, but you'll want to grab it quickly, some colors and sizes are selling fast.

This plaid, sherpa shacket will keep you cozy and cute all winter long. Since it has a long design, you can wear it with a variety of bottoms, from jeans to leggings.

You don't always have to spend a lot for high-quality apparel, The North Face is marking down this zipup jacket by 30%. According to the brand, it has the level three "warmest" rating but is still lightweight.

Bundle up in this puffer coat this winter, which is longer in length to protect you from the harsh elements. Many reviewers say it keeps them warm and love that it doesn't feel extremely heavy. Grab it now at an impressive 68% off!

This layering piece is wind-resistant and filled with "ThermoBall" insulation to help you stay warm this winter. Another neat feature? It's reversible!

This thermal Columbia jacket is essentially a three-in-one piece that can be used for skiing and other snowy activites. According to the brand, it has three layers that you can wear together or unzip each one depending on how warm you need to be. You can even wear the inner-most layer alone as a puffer jacket, too.

Winter bottoms on sale

These slim-fit snow pants allow you to stay warm without feeling bulky. According to the brand, they have a stretchy fabric and back elastic waistband that allows you to move while skiing, snowboarding and other snow sports.

Leggings get a lot of use during the winter season, from pairing with sweaters to their all-around coziness. This fleece-lined option is an Amazon No.1 bestseller and has over 21,000 five star ratings. In addition to the $30 sale discount, you can even enjoy a 15% coupon code to apply at checkout!

You can score these fleece-lined pants for 60% off. According to the brand, these pants provide flexibility and are water-repellent, making them ideal for snowy conditions.

If you're hitting the slopes this winter season, a durable and warm pair of ski pants is an absolute must. According to the brand, this option provides the "warmest" level insulation and has adjustable waistband for layering. It comes in nine colors and 27% off during Columbia's holiday sale.

Winter accessories on sale

These cozy knit cloves feature touch screen fingertips so your hands will still stay warm if you need to use your phone. Grab a pair or two now while they're under $8.

These cozy scarfs come in six plaid colors and reviewers rave about how soft they feel. You score one for 50% off at Old Navy!

According to the brand, this hat is “itch-free” and breathable fabric. “I love this hat. It fits just right, keeps me warm, doesn’t lose its shape even after multiple washes, and feels soft,” says one REI reviewer.

These “sheer” tights are all an illusion; they’re fleece-lined! You’ll find them perfect for times when you want to wear a dress and don’t want to freeze. They come in two shade options and are currently 42% off!

For $12, you can score this knit hat and matching scarf. The winter accessories duo comes in three colors and could also make a great last-minute gift.

Save 50% off these heavy-duty winter gloves. Columbia reviewers say they’re really warm and sturdy: “I do love the padding on the palms as the gloves themselves are super soft and the padding helps keep a good grip.”g helps keep a good grip.”