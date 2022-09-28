Enter our giveaway for a chance to win an 'elite' knife set from Williams Sonoma

The holiday season is steadily approaching, and now is the perfect time to start preparing for it. From researching the best gifts to booking travel to menu planning, there are so many ways to get ahead on our seasonal to-do lists. And if you're hosting this year, you'll definitely want to make sure you have the right tools on hand for a successful and stress-free celebration.

Quality kitchen knives are a must for meal prep of any kind, but especially when a festive feast is involved. Looking to upgrade your cutlery collection? You're in luck, because now through Oct. 5 TODAY readers have the chance to win a seven-piece knife set from Williams Sonoma.

For this giveaway, 10 lucky winners will receive Williams Sonoma's newly released Elite knife block set, which retails for just under $400. Designed by the retailer's in-house product design team, the knives feature German-forged, full-tang stainless steel blades, which are chip- and corrosion-resistant, according to the brand. The handles are designed with comfort and control in mind.

This set includes a 3 1/2-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, honing steel and kitchen shears, all nestled in a 16-slot beechwood storage block.