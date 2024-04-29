Spanakopita pasta, strawberry crumble bars and more easy recipes to make this week

By the time May rolls around, we can't help but count down the days to the first barbecue of the year. Smoked meats and charred veggies are right around the corner! Too early to dust off the back patio but still craving a taste of summer? We rounded up some cookout-style mains that you can make now — without getting the grill out just yet.

If you usually take your pulled pork piled high on a bun, you'll love these gyro pita sandwiches. The meat is roasted low and slow in your oven until it's tender and ready to be shredded. If it's burgers you have a hankering for, try one of these blackened shrimp patties. They cook up quickly in a skillet so you'll have time to whip up lime tartar sauce on the side. Pair either with pearl couscous salad to get extra grains and greens on your plate, or with a serving of spanakopita pasta for a Greek-inspired spread. And, because no cookout is complete without a dessert table, bring out our strawberry crumble bars.

Shop the recipes below and save on groceries for the week with our exclusive code. Enter TODAY10 at checkout to score $10 off your first three pickup or delivery orders of $50 or more from Walmart. (See terms.)

What to cook this week

No rotisserie is needed to make these gyro pita sandwiches. Just roast pork butt for six to eight hours (or overnight) and reserve those pan drippings to drizzle overtop. The result is juicy meat much like the traditional version carved off of a vertical spit.

These blackened shrimp burgers definitely have a spicy and smoky kick. That's why the zesty lime tartar is a must — and can be made ahead of time to ensure it's all ready and prepped for your patties.

The best part about this pearl couscous salad is that it's endlessly customizable. Chicken can be swapped out for grilled salmon, steak or even tofu — they all go extremely well with the simple vinaigrette.

This spanakopita pasta breaks tradition in all the best ways. You won't even miss the flaky phyllo dough once you take a bite of the spinach- and feta-coated noodles covered in buttery breadcrumbs.

These crumble bars are easy to make, and even easier to polish off a plate of. The shortbread-like dough and sweet, fruity filling (any flavor of jam works!) are truly a match made in dessert heaven.