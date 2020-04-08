Minimalistic in design, it features three shelves that can hold all of your office supplies or a few of your favorite desk toys for that much-needed screen break. For under $100, it seems like quite a steal.

More than half of the reviewers gave the desk a perfect five-star rating, with many raving over its size. "It’s a solid desk and it doesn’t take up much space. It’s just what I wanted," one recent verified reviewer wrote. "Perfect for my home office."

If you're looking for more inspiration, here's a look at the site's other bestselling items that would be perfect in a home office.

Bestselling home office desks

This simple desk combines steel and wood for an industrial-inspired look. Its length allows it to hold all of your essentials, from your laptop and notebooks to your morning cup of coffee. No need to worry about any difficulties with tools — many of the desk's 900 reviewers found assembly to be a breeze.

Even after you finish using the desk for work, it can be used as an entryway table in your home for décor. Both the grey and natural finishes are currently on sale.

Another popular pick from Wayfair, this sleek wooden desk boasts over 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It features two shelves for storage and an ample amount of workspace to suit your daily needs.

One reviewer wrote that "it was so easy to put together (and) just the right size that it didn’t take up to much space."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

This desk is available in three different wooden finishes, and all three styles are on sale for the same price. With two cubbies and a sliding drawer for convenient storage options, all of your work station needs can be within reach.

Bestselling home office lamps

This lamp's modern design makes it easy to incorporate into any home and has been a favorite among its more than 4,000 reviewers. The exposed bulb and sleek black metal frame can bring charm to your workplace.

Another bestseller, this desk lamp with nearly 930 reviews is on sale for more than 30% off its original price. You can choose from four different colors, from a neutral white to a matte mint shade. You can easily adjust the arm to suit your needs, whether you keep it on your desk or your nightstand.

Bestselling home office desk accessories

Raising your monitor or laptop can reduce neck strain and make it easier to see your screen. This stand has a four-star rating and can help alleviate pain while allowing you more workspace on your desk. It is easy to assemble, and one verified reviewer found that it is "sturdy and has a nice look to it."

Keeping organized can be overwhelming, but this file sorter features three easy-to-access shelves that will keep everything in order. It holds a 4.7-star rating based on its more than 300 reviews, and you can snag it on sale for less than $15.

Bestselling home office chairs

The chair is perhaps the most important part of any home office setup, and this uniquely designed work chair is loved by many of its 1,425 reviewers. One verified buyer found that it was "easy to assemble and very comfortable." If you like a little extra comfort, check out this popular seat cushion that people are also loving.

This swivel chair is available in 10 different styles and is on sale for more than 50% off its original price. Based on more than 6,500 reviews, it has earned a near-perfect 4.6-star rating, and reviewers found assembly to be easy.

"Ordered this as a quick office chair option during the stay-at-home order," one reviewer wrote. "It was easy for my husband to put together and has been very comfortable. It's also cute, which is a bonus!"

This ergonomic chair features lumbar support, a back adjustment and a tilt adjustment option to ensure maximum comfort throughout the day. You can save nearly 70% on this popular option with more than 3,000 reviews during Wayfair's office sale.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!