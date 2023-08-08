Score up to 70% off on Dyson, Cuisinart and more during Wayfair's Anniversary Sale

With so many summer sales to keep track of, we've spent hours scrolling (and scrolling!) through pages of deals. So far we've spotted stylish sandals starting at $22 and identified some great selects from lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

But we always have time to search for more ... epecially when it means we can give our homes an upgrade. Luckily, Wayfair is offering savings up to 70% off on home decor and more during its Anniversary Sale. The event ends on August 16, so we saved you time and rounded up the best deals available.

Keep reading to score one of Dyson's most coveted vacuums, non-stick cookware and more can't-miss home deals.

Wayfair Anniversary Sale Deals

Shop TODAY previously reported that you should replace your bedding every 18 to 24 months. If you can't remember the last time you replaced your bedding, it's likely time for a refresh. But updating your sheets doesn't need to break the bank because Wayfair's microfiber sheet set is on sale for 55% off. The set even comes with a bonus pillowcase.

Is your dining room cabinet in need of a little TLC? Wayfair is sending its love with huge savings on dining essentials. Grab these bread and butter plates for $20.

It's the season of bell peppers, zucchini and more, which means all that fresh produce needs a home. These see-through kitchen organizers will keep your fridge clean and contained, while giving your farmer's market goodies some time in the spotlight.

It's rare to see throw pillow inserts and covers sold together. It's even rarer to see the pair on sale for 70% off. That's why this geometric throw pillow is on our radar. It's available in four colors, so you can shop the throw that matches your aesthetic.

According to the brand, this wooden six-shelf shoe rack has enough space to hold 24 pairs of shoes.

Thanks to its two-tier design, this coffee table can hold your coffee table books for aesthetic purposes and a basket for organization purposes. The brand says the table even prioritizes safety because of its rounded shape.

Whether you're moving into a new apartment or sprucing up your long-time bedroom, a bed frame that leaves room for storage space is one key to a clutter-free home. This metal bed frame is more than a foot off the ground, giving you room to store bins and buckets with all your belongings.

As fun as it is to host guests, making sure they have a comfortable place to sleep is integral to keeping spirits high. This 18-inch air mattress can support up to 650 pounds. It even has a built-in pump and puncture-resistant technology that will turn this 70% off air mattress into a long-lasting home essential.

Spruce up your living room with this convertible sofa that doubles as a bed and your next dinner party conversation piece. The vegan leather futon has an adjustable recline, so your guest can extend the sofa depending on their preferences.

Has your non-stick cookware survived one too many cooking sessions? Give the set a break by grabbing this 11-piece set while it's on sale for more than 60% off. Set highlights include a steamer basket insert and cool-touch handles.

Hoping to organize your living room? This sideboard is stocked with all the shelves, drawers and closets you'll need to store your cute knick-knacks — and then some.

We may be nearly halfway through August, but this outdoor dining table will support you from October pumpkin carving to next summer. It's on sale for nearly 70% off until August 16.

This living room statement piece has earned a 4.8-star average rating from more than 1,600 customers. "I cannot begin to tell you how happy and satisfied I am with these chairs," one customer wrote. "I ordered two for my office and they exceeded my expectations. They are made well, and the color is absolutely beautiful. Assembly was a breeze since it only required attaching the legs. They brought just the right pop of color and flare to my office that I was looking for."

Complete with built-in guardrails, this discounted kids bunk bed is the reason to finally give in to those endless pleas for a bunk bed. The twin-over-full bunk bed frame has earned more than 5,000 five-star reviews from happy Wayfair customers.

Perfect for your little one who never seems to stop growing, this closet system has adjustable poles that you can place higher as your kiddo climbs higher and higher. The closet system also includes six shelves and a drawer.

This hybrid mattress is all comfort and no hassle. After it arrives in a box, you can unroll it wherever you plan to sleep on it. The mattress features high-density quilt foam that "provides the comforting feel you love," the brand says.

The ultimate media console, this TV stand even includes an electric fireplace insert with a heat-proof glass door. While you're warm, cozy and watching your favorite series, your cables and cords will be out of sight and out of mind thanks to the console's cable management cutout.

Shop TODAY readers love Dyson's V8 cordless vacuum, and you can grab it for 36% off during Wayfair's Anniversary Sale. The cordless vacuum even includes five extra accessories: a docking station, cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool and combination tool.