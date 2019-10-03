At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

After nearly a 30-degree drop from yesterday, New Yorkers and tourists alike are bundling up for what truly feels like the start of fall. Despite the chilly weather, fans showed up to the plaza eager to see a unique wedding edition of Ambush Makeover.

Executive editor at The Knot, Lauren Kay, brought in two of the most meaningful women at the wedding — mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom. Though the couple-to-be certainly deserves center stage during the special day, Kay and celebrity stylist Louis Licari readily welcomed these proud moms to make sure they feel just as marvelous.

This special segment is one you don’t want to miss — so tune in and read on below for the wedding-essentials that are perfect for the fall season!

Cheryl Lassere Twickler

This mother-of-the-groom was a school teacher for over 30 years, has three kids and has been married to her husband for over 40 years. She walked into the studio ready for a look that would have her totally prepared for all the inevitable wedding photos with her son and new daughter-in-law.

She loves star watching with her husband, riding bikes, going to church and line dancing — and now she's a huge fan of Ambush Makeover! See some of the beautiful pieces Kay picked out for her new wedding look.

This flowing dress features a sheer overlay for a modern touch, while the intricate beaded detailing adds an extra touch of elegance.

This stunning beaded dress is only $125 — but don't let the price tag fool you because it's sure to turn some heads at the wedding.

This sandal puts a twist on a classic design by adding a sparkling, glimmering finish that pairs well with an elegant evening gown.

A strappy sandal is a classic go-to, and this metallic design is a perfect choice for a night out.

If you need a dangling touch of sparkle, this pick from Aldo looks way more expensive than its $15 price tag.

This tear drop design manages to be both subtle and incredibly chic. Plus, it currently has rave reviews on Amazon and a 4.9-star rating.

This beautiful necklace from Aldo will sparkle all night long. It's perfect for any day or evening wedding and can be worn with a dazzling dress, beautiful blouse or a chic jacket.

This glamorous duo pairs perfectly with the navy look that Kay picked out for Twickler. The bold design will stand out against a simple solid dress.

Yvette Boudreaux Blaser

Bride Tiffany's mother, Yvette Bourdreaux Blaser, is turning 60 in November — making this head-to-toe transformation perfect for both monumental events! Blaser is a two-time breast cancer survivor who worked as a social worker for 27 years. She adores dogs, loves to dance and enjoys rooting for the New Orleans Saints during the NFL season.

Kay and Licari wanted to give her a look that would make her feel just as important as she has been in the lives of her loved ones. Check out some of their style picks that she'll be wearing to the wedding.

The colder weather doesn't mean you need to completely hide bare skin. This cold-shoulder dress is on-trend this fall season, and the embellishments add a unique touch to the this classic color.

Look around and you'll notice that navy is the shade of the season. This beautiful piece is extremely flattering thanks to the relaxed (and super comfortable) fit.

Everyone needs a good event sandal and this one can go with just about everything. Plus, the low heel is ideal for a long day of fun and dancing.

We're loving the straps on these heels! They are chic, fun and perfect for any event that requires a little game of dress up.

Statement earrings can make an entire outfit — and Kay loved this pick due to the vintage-looking crystals.

These dazzling earrings will draw plenty of complements. They come in silver and gold, and fall under the $12 mark.

