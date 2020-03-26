We spoke with cleaning expert and owner of cleaning service Wizard of Homes Kadi Dulude to find out if the recent interest in washing machine cleaners was worth the hype. Though she hasn't tried these tablets herself, she does think regularly cleaning your machine is very important.

"The first logical thinking might be 'It's a washer, it washes things and so washes itself too!'" Dulude told us. "But from experience, we can say that is not the case. If you don't take good care of (it), you'll soon start noticing a funky smell coming from your washer. It can even go so bad that it gets on your freshly laundered clothes. The washer happens to be a perfect environment for germs and bacteria to breed and for mold to grow. You might not even see it and can't physically touch the parts that are getting moldy."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

So what's the best way to keep mold and bacteria from growing in your washing machine? Dulude suggests cleaning it on a monthly basis if possible.

"In most cases, every one-to-three months would be a safe bet," advises Dulude. "Definitely do keep the washer door open and only close it when using the washer. This way it can dry out between loads."

"It works great!" wrote a reviewer. "It rids any residue build-up in the machine." Bed Bath and Beyond

The Affresh washer kit comes with six tablets that the brand recommends you use once per month. The tablet was made to dissolve slowly so that it can last throughout an entire wash cycle.

Some Bed Bath and Beyond shoppers were surprised with how effective the cleaning tablets are.

"Amazing!" raved one reviewer. "I couldn’t believe the debris that was sitting in the bottom of my washing machine after using a single Affresh tablet! ... I don’t even know where this all came from within my machine, it wasn’t visibly dirty prior to using the tablet."

Bed Bath and Beyond shoppers also find that the tablets are easy to use and have fast results.

"Best product to use in my high efficiency front loading washing machine," wrote another reviewer. "Even when I wipe my washer dry and leave the front door open for 24 hours after each week's washing, it still can get that bad odor. Was so happy to find out about Affresh washer cleaning tablets. Easy to use. Just pop in the Affresh tablet, set the washer to the cleaning mode and that's it."

Even verified Amazon shoppers are loving how effective the small tablets are.

"I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago," wrote a verified Amazon reviewer. "My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic."

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!