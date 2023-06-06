We often turn to Amazon for easy and efficient access to bestselling fashion finds and popular brands, from wardrobe basics to seasonal staples. And on June 6, following the success of its beauty launch, one major company is now expanding even more with an Amazon Fashion storefront: Victoria's Secret. That's right, now you can score bestselling bras, sleepwear and undies right on Amazon, and get them delivered easier than ever with free Prime delivery.

In a press release, Victoria's Secret announced this collaboration is the first time the brand has ever made its products available through a retail partner in North America. The company states this is a way to create "a new way for customers to discover and engage with the brand."

Currently, you can shop for fan-favorite bras such as the Bombshell push-up bra, comfortable multi-packs of underwear, sleepwear and more. And that's not all, you'll even find a variety of selections from Pink, which includes cozy fleece hoodies and joggers. If you need to look for the perfect fit and try on a bra before you buy, don't worry, Amazon offers the Prime exclusive service "Try Before You Buy" that allows you to test up to six different outfits over a seven-day period, then you can return what you don't want.

The company says they plan to expand their selection to more of their products in the future, but right now we'll be stocking up on our Victoria's Secret faves and adding seven undies for $40 to our carts ASAP.

Victoria's Secret underwear and bras

While the brand might be known for its signature bras, you also can't beat the amazing deals on comfortable underwear. This pack of briefs offers full coverage and a seamless design; you can grab seven pairs for $40.

If you're looking to go completely panty-line-free, you can grab this pack of seven thongs for $40. They come in a variety of colors such as nude, black and animal print. Plus the brand says, the fabric is made of breathable cotton gusset.

This wireless T-Shirt bra is great for days when you want to feel extra comfortable and skip the underwire. It comes in a variety of colors and the brand says you won't be able to see under your T-shirts.

According to Victoria's Secret, this bra is a part of their top collection and is the perfect option for everyday wear. It features memory-fit padding that will mold to your shape and underwear for optional support, says the brand.

According to the brand, the iconic Bombshell Bra will add two cups to your frame and help give you "maximum cleavage." You can choose from a variety of colors and it comes in sizes 32A to 38DDD.

Victoria's Secret pajamas and apparel

Leggings are without a doubt a wardrobe staple that you can wear for any season. These performance leggings feature two side pockets and moisture-wicking fabric to help keep you comfortable throughout the day.

Victoria's Secret's Pink has even made its way to Amazon, which includes their fan-favorite zip-up hoodies with signature branding. According to the brand, it's made of cotton-blend material and has a fleece lining — you'll want to wear it all day long.

For the ultimate comfort, you can grab a pair of matching fleece joggers to make it a set or wear them alone with your favorite tee. These cotton-blend joggers come in eight colorways with different "Pink" logos.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your sleepwear or find a gift you know will get a lot of use, this pajama set is not only super cute but also extremely comfortable. Coming in black or pink, it's made of modal and elastane fabric.

The brand calls the fabric on this long pajama set "buttery," so you know you'll feel cozy all night long. We definitely understand if you want to stay in them all day long.

Victoria's Secret beauty

If you're more into lighter scents instead of heavy perfumes, Victoria's Secret Beauty has 22 different body mist scents. And when we think of their signature scents, of course, we think of the nostalgic Love Spell scent, which includes notes of peach and cherry blossom.

If you're running out of ideas for a birthday or holiday gift, you really can't go wrong with a classic mist and lotion set. According to the brand, you can expect up to 24 hours of hydration with this body lotion and the body spray offers a light fragrance. You can choose from Pure Seduction, Love Spell, Bare Vanilla or Velvet Petals.

This rollerball perfume is perfect for any time you need to freshen up your scent, which features notes of passion fruit and vanilla orchid, says the brand. Plus, it comes with a travel-friendly screw top to help prevent leaks in your bag.