Watch one couple get a quarantine fashion makeover on TODAY

Tired of wearing the same outfit every day while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic?

So are Ellen and Dustin, a couple who have been quarantined together for the past six months.

"There’s not really a lot of thought put into changing outfits or making sure anything matches," Ellen said. "It's just sloppy, lazy, unintentional. I'm tired of seeing the same white shirt every day. (Dustin) wears it all the time, with everything, that's just his daily look."

The couple sat down with style expert Brittney Levine and lifestyle expert Tommy DiDario for a makeover on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, which allowed them to keep the comfort of their pandemic wardrobes while adding some fashionable upgrades.

Ellen's Look 1:

This unique tank top adds a dash of vintage flair to even the simplest look with padded shoulders. The relaxed silhouette, crew neck, and low armholes make it comfortable to wear, and the neutral color options mean you can always find an outfit to pair it with.

These plaid patterned pants are the perfect way to add some drama to your favorite work outfit. The high-waisted, taped silhouette is flattering on a wide range of body types, and the ruffled paperbag waistline is the perfect mix of fancy and fun.

These faux snake slip-ons are unbelievably chic. Whether you're looking to accentuate a fancy outfit or just add some extra glam to a more casual look, they're perfect for any occasion.

Ellen's Look 2:

Don't sacrifice comfort for style! This versatile sweater combines the best of a coat and a cardigan for a practical, statement-making look that'll keep you warm through the fall months.

This soft sweater looks just like a cozy hoodie. It's perfect for layering, but can also be its own statement piece!

These pants take sweatpants to the most fashionable level. Slinky and lightweight, they'll match just about any outfit, and the side seam pockets make them a practical choice.

Dustin's Look 1:

This jacket gives you a layered look in one simple piece. The vest is made of washed denim, while the attached sleeves are made of a sweatshirt fabric and the hood is warmed with jersey to keep you cozy all winter long.

Any outfit looks personally tailored when you incorporate these relaxed, slim-fit black pants.

This simple long-sleeved shirt features a classic plaid pattern and a gently tapered waist that flatters any wearer. The adjustable cuffs and rounded hem make it endlessly versatile.

These sleek ankle boots are sure to become a fall staple.

Dustin's Look 2:

This cozy cotton turtleneck is available in more than half a dozen colors - so there's no reason not to buy multiple. Comfortable and versatile, it can work with any fall outfit.

Whether you're looking for plain or patterned pants, these ankle-length joggers have your back, available in several different colors and patterns. The slim fit and elasticized waistband allow for a flattering fit.

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of neutral-colored sneakers. Leather lining and insoles make this pair comfortable, while the suede exterior adds a luxurious touch.

Tie any outfit together with this simple but elegant belt, available in dark brown or matte black with silver accents.

